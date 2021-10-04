IRONIC OR NOT, FINANCE MINISTER ZAFRUL THINKS ONLY OF LEGAL ACTION AGAINST PORTAL – EVEN AS ANWAR CALLS FOR URGENT DEBATE IN PARLIAMENT OVER PANDORA PAPERS EXPOSE ON ‘BIGGEST NAMES IN POLITICS & BUSINESS’

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has called for an urgent debate in the Dewan Rakyat on the Pandora Papers exposé, which has identified some of the country’s “biggest names in politics and business”.

On his Facebook page today, he said a motion had been submitted under Rule 18(1) of the Standing Orders.

Anwar also posted his letter to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Harun, where he said the matter fulfilled the requirements for a debate under Rule 18(1) as one that was specific and of public interest.

His letter also named those who were mentioned in the documents, such as finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, deputy finance minister Yamani Hafez Musa, former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, Bagan Datuk MP Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Selayang MP William Leong.

“The issue needs to be addressed urgently as the country’s name and national dignity is at stake.

“The Pandora Papers have exposed names of politicians under Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration, giving a bad impression to the people if the issue is not addressed or responded to truthfully,” he said. FMT