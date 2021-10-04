IRONIC OR NOT, FINANCE MINISTER ZAFRUL THINKS ONLY OF LEGAL ACTION AGAINST PORTAL – EVEN AS ANWAR CALLS FOR URGENT DEBATE IN PARLIAMENT OVER PANDORA PAPERS EXPOSE ON ‘BIGGEST NAMES IN POLITICS & BUSINESS’

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 -- Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz during press conference regarding of Budget 2021 at Wisma Bernama today. -- fotoBERNAMA (2020) COPY RIGHTS RESERVED
Anwar calls for debate on Pandora Papers

Anwar Ibrahim said the matter concerning the Pandora Papers fulfilled the requirements for a debate under Rule 18(1) of the Standing Orders as one that was specific and of public interest. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has called for an urgent debate in the Dewan Rakyat on the Pandora Papers exposé, which has identified some of the country’s “biggest names in politics and business”.

On his Facebook page today, he said a motion had been submitted under Rule 18(1) of the Standing Orders.

His letter also named those who were mentioned in the documents, such as finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, deputy finance minister Yamani Hafez Musa, former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, Bagan Datuk MP Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Selayang MP William Leong.

“The issue needs to be addressed urgently as the country’s name and national dignity is at stake.

“The Pandora Papers have exposed names of politicians under Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration, giving a bad impression to the people if the issue is not addressed or responded to truthfully,” he said.  FMT

Zafrul seeks legal advice over portal’s report on Pandora Papers’ leak

PETALING JAYA: Tengku Zafrul Aziz has referred to his lawyers a story that a news portal carried on the explosive Pandora Papers data leak linking him to a bank, despite the portal having published his response to the claims.

Malaysiakini reported earlier today that the finance minister’s name had appeared in leaked records as the director of Capital Investment Bank (Labuan) Ltd, which it described as “a boutique bank incorporated in the offshore jurisdiction of Labuan”.

In a statement today, Tengku Zafrul clarified that he had been a director of the firm in his capacity as group director and member of the executive management committee at Kenanga Group from January 2009 to June 2010.

Then, upon being named CEO of Maybank Investment Bank Bhd, he relinquished his positions and directorship under the Kenanga Group, he said.

“Despite informing Malaysiakini of my resignation from the Capital Investment Bank post in 2010, it appears that the publisher chose to proceed with the article by highlighting my name in a manner which suggests that Capital Investment Bank (Labuan) Ltd is still associated with me instead of being part of the Kenanga Group.

“I have referred the matter to my lawyers for further advice and appropriate action,” he said.

The data leak is the biggest of its kind, and involves nearly 12 million documents and other records from offshore service providers who help set up and manage shell companies around the world.   TMI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

