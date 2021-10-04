CONFUSION – AS BERSATU TRIES TO CHANGE ITS RACIST SPOTS – EVEN ‘THANOS’ HAMZAH SAYS – ‘I FEEL UPSET WHEN A LEADER MAKES RACIST REMARKS’ – WITH COPS SET TO HAUL UP EX-BERSATU CHIEFTAIN – OVER RACIAL SLUR AGAINST NATIONAL BADMINTON PLAYER KISONA

PETALING JAYA: Former Pasir Puteh Bersatu divisional leader Borhanuddin Che Rahim will be investigated over a racial slur he used against national badminton player S Kisona.

According to Bernama, home minister Hamzah Zainudin said several police reports had been lodged against Borhanuddin following his racist remarks in a Facebook post, which went viral recently.

Hamzah said the police will carry out their investigations under Section 504 of the Penal Code for the intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

“I feel upset when a leader makes racist remarks. Sometimes, a person will say bad things when he is too emotional,” he told a press conference at the Terengganu police contingent headquarters today.

Hamzah, who is also Bersatu secretary-general, said the party would take no further action against Borhanuddin as he had resigned and apologised for his action.

In a separate statement, an anti-racism NGO said Borhanuddin’s statement was uncalled for, adding that it goes against the spirit of the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family) concept by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“We applaud the steps taken by the national unity ministry in responding to the issue, however, we believe that the ministry could have done more to address racism and racial discrimination in Malaysia rather than responding to issues after they have been blown out of proportion.

“The ministry should address racial and religious issues on social media, including monitoring and enforcement, and educating the public on the ethics and laws of using social media as highlighted in the National Unity Blueprint released in February 2021,” said Pusat Komas.

The NGO urged the government to reiterate its stance against all forms of racism in Malaysia through policies and initiatives that benefit all ethnic groups and not merely regurgitate the notion of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ in all speeches and statements.

“We urge all Malaysians to come together to condemn and fight against racism in all sectors to ensure that a progressive and inclusive nation is built. Only then can we truly call ourselves ‘Keluarga Malaysia’. Enough of slogans, time to walk the talk.” FMT

