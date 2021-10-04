MALACCA TEST-BED FOR AN UMNO-PAKATAN GOVT? MOVE TO DISSOLVE STATE GOVT UNDERWAY, ASSURES STATE ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICIAL – AMID CONCERNS GOVERNOR ALI RUSTAM, WHO IS A LONG-TIME UMNO STALWART, MIGHT TAKE SIDES

Move to dissolve Melaka govt underway, says state administrative official

MELAKA: A move to dissolve the Melaka state assembly is underway, following the declared loss of support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali by four assemblymen.

An official from the Seri Negeri state administrative hub said that Sulaiman has already expressed his intention to do so to Yang-di Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Ali Rustam.

The official said that the announcement is expected to be made officially late on Monday evening (Oct 4), adding that Sulaiman felt disappointed that the lawmakers from his government made an eleventh hour move to topple him.

This comes after Sungai Udang assemblyman Datuk Seri Idris Haron and three other state lawmakers declared that they have lost confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The three others are Pantai Kundor assemblyman Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (Umno), Telok Mas assemblyman Noor Effandi Ahmad from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Independent lawmaker Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee.

Idris said both Nor Azman and him are willing to face any disciplinary action from their party leadership for their actions.

The assemblymen claimed that with this, the current Melaka state government has collapsed.

The Perikatan Nasional government came into power in March 2020, following the defections of four assemblymen from the previous Pakatan state government.

The four were Paya Rumput assemblyman Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen and Telok Mas assemblyman Noor Effandi Ahmad – both from Bersatu – as well as Rembia rep Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis (formerly PKR, now Umno) and Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (formerly DAP, now Independent).

Melaka has 28 state constituencies and Perikatan and Umno combo has the support of 17 lawmakers.

Meanwhile, all 11 Pakatan Harapan lawmakers have requested a meeting with Dr Mohd Ali.

Melaka Pakatan chief Adly Zahari said in a statement that the meeting is to discuss efforts that can be taken to ensure political stability in the state and continuity of the state administration.

