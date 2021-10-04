MALACCA TEST-BED FOR AN UMNO-PAKATAN GOVT? MOVE TO DISSOLVE STATE GOVT UNDERWAY, ASSURES STATE ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICIAL – AMID CONCERNS GOVERNOR ALI RUSTAM, WHO IS A LONG-TIME UMNO STALWART, MIGHT TAKE SIDES

KUALA LUMPUR, 4 Jun -- Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah hari ini berkenan mengurniakan Watikah Pelantikan Tuan Yang Terutama (TYT) Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka ketujuh kepada Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam (duduk, depan) di Istana Negara. Pelantikan bekas Ketua Menteri Melaka itu berkuat kuasa hari ini sehingga tempoh empat tahun bagi menggantikan Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob yang tamat tempoh perkhidmatan hari ini.?Selepas istiadat pengurniaan watikah itu Al-Sultan Abdullah turut berkenan mengurniakan Darjah Kebesaran Seri Maharaja Mangku Negara yang membawa gelaran Tun kepada Mohd Ali.?--fotoBERNAMA (2020) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA??KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 -- Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today presented the instrument of appointment as the seventh Yang Di-Pertua Negeri of Melaka to Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam (seated, front) in a ceremony at the Istana Negara today.?Mohd Alis appointment took effect today for a term of four years, replacing Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob whose tenure ended today.?After the presentation of the instrument of appointment Al-Sultan Abdullah also conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Maharaja Mangku Negara award to Mohd Ali; carries the title Tun.?--fotoBERNAMA (2020) COPYRIGHTS RESERVED

Move to dissolve Melaka govt underway, says state administrative official

MELAKA: A move to dissolve the Melaka state assembly is underway, following the declared loss of support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali by four assemblymen.

An official from the Seri Negeri state administrative hub said that Sulaiman has already expressed his intention to do so to Yang-di Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Ali Rustam.

The official said that the announcement is expected to be made officially late on Monday evening (Oct 4), adding that Sulaiman felt disappointed that the lawmakers from his government made an eleventh hour move to topple him.

This comes after Sungai Udang assemblyman Datuk Seri Idris Haron and three other state lawmakers declared that they have lost confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

Idris said both Nor Azman and him are willing to face any disciplinary action from their party leadership for their actions.

The assemblymen claimed that with this, the current Melaka state government has collapsed.

The Perikatan Nasional government came into power in March 2020, following the defections of four assemblymen from the previous Pakatan state government.

The four were Paya Rumput assemblyman Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen and Telok Mas assemblyman Noor Effandi Ahmad – both from Bersatu – as well as Rembia rep Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis (formerly PKR, now Umno) and Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (formerly DAP, now Independent).

Melaka has 28 state constituencies and Perikatan and Umno combo has the support of 17 lawmakers.

Meanwhile, all 11 Pakatan Harapan lawmakers have requested a meeting with Dr Mohd Ali.

Melaka Pakatan chief Adly Zahari said in a statement that the meeting is to discuss efforts that can be taken to ensure political stability in the state and continuity of the state administration.

