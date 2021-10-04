WE DON’T WANT A ‘LONG-TERM CRUTCH’ – EVEN AFFIRMATIVE ACTION MUST BE BASED ON ‘MERIT & ACCOUNTABILITY’ – SHAFIE MINCES NO WORDS, WANTS ‘PRIORITY ON REMOVING BARRIERS TO SUCCESS’ INSTEAD – ‘WE MUST NOT ONLY GIVE THE CARROT BUT SHOULD ALSO USE THE STICK’

Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna) said affirmative actions for the needy should be premised on principles of justice and equity, not based on providing “perpetual assistance”.

The Warisan president had previously objected to the plans to force local freight forwarders to have 51 percent bumiputera equity, calling it a discriminatory move.

“The focus (of affirmative actions) should not just be on narrowing the income gaps among the races but also the income gap between the elite T20 bumiputera and the low-income B40 bumiputera.

“Priority should be given to efforts to remove the barriers to success, not to have perpetual assistance or a culture of a long-term crutch,” Shafie said while debating the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Affirmative actions should provide the people with capital, knowledge and skills, among others. Most importantly, it should foster grit and endurance, Shafie said.

“Affirmative actions should be based on merit and accountability. We must not only give the carrot but should also use the stick,” he said.

Enriching the elite

With regard to the 51 percent bumiputera equity quota for local freight forwarders, Shafie (above) reiterated that the government should not be looking for a shortcut by directly giving equity to the bumiputera.

Many problems could arise from such a practice, he warned, such as contracts only being given to cronies, which will further enrich the elite.

“Fairness in getting rewards is as important as fairness in going through hardship. This principle should be practised in every affirmative action,” he said.

While he acknowledged the special position of the bumiputera, including those from Sabah, Sarawak as well as the Orang Asal, which should not be questioned, Shafie said the government should not be using this provision arbitrarily and unfairly in a multi-racial society.

Slogan of privilege

“On top of that, there are some among us who use this slogan of privilege and supremacy for the political survival of their parties.

“Such things should not be happening and we should be against them,” he said.

On a separate issue, Shafie suggested that the government makes occasional reports to Parliament about how the RM400 billion for the 12MP has been spent, seeing as it is the highest amount ever allocated for a Malaysia Plan.

He also mooted forming a body to monitor the implementation of the 12MP, with the main objective being to create more job opportunities for the rakyat.

MKINI

.