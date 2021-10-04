CHANGE OF GOVT IN MALACCA – 15 REPS, COMPRISING 11 FROM PAKATAN & 4 OTHERS, TO MEET GOVERNOR – BUT WILL ALI RUSTAM DEFY CONVENTION & PLAY BELOW THE BELT – EVEN AS UMNO CHIEF ZAHID SCREAMS FOR SNAP STATE POLLS – HAS ZAHID, WHO TRIED TO TOPPLE MUHYIDDIN IN THE SAME WAY, SUDDENLY FORGOTTEN HIS CONCERN ABOUT COVID-19?

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (BN-Bagan Datuk) said Malacca should undergo state elections again to return the mandate to the people.

“I think it is better to have new state elections so that the Malacca state assembly will be dissolved and we can return the mandate to the rakyat for the rakyat to choose which is the best government to govern the state,” Zahid said while debating the 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP) in the Dewan Rakyat today. MKINI

“I do not mind losing a state government that was led by my party but let’s wait first.

This comes after four Malacca state assemblypersons announced they were withdrawing their support for Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali, who is from Umno.

Adly said Melaka Pakatan reps are seeking a meeting with Tun Mohd Ali Rustam (pic). ― Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA: Four elected representatives who have withdrawn support for the Melaka state government and the 11 Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen are seeking a meeting with the Yang di-Pertua Negeri.

Former Melaka chief minister Adly Zahari said the meeting was important so that discussions could take place on efforts to ensure the continuity and stability of the state government.

“PH’s priority at the moment is to ensure the political stability of the state for an efficient and transparent administration,” said Adly, who is also an Amanah vice-president.

“In this regard, the 11 PH assemblymen I represent, and Idris Haron, who represents the four assemblymen, intend to hold a meeting with the Yang di-Pertua Negeri to discuss efforts that can be taken,” he told a press conference.

Adly said the state government under the leadership of Sulaiman Md Ali no longer enjoyed the support of the majority of the assemblymen needed to govern Melaka.

There are 28 seats in the assembly and with the latest withdrawals, Sulaiman only has 13 assemblymen backing him.

Earlier, the media reported that the state government led by Sulaiman had collapsed after Sungai Udang assemblyman Idris and three others announced that they had withdrawn their support.

The other three assemblymen seen at the press conference were Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu), Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas) and Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor). FMT

