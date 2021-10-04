MALACCA FALLS – POWER TUSSLE DRAMA ERUPTS AGAIN – AS 4 STATE EXCOS LED BY UMNO’S IDRIS HARON QUIT – PUSHING MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU OUT INTO THE COLD AS POLITICAL FEUD INTENSIFIES – ‘WE HAVE RESIGNED. THIS SHOWS THE STATE GOVT HAS LOST ITS MAJORITY’

Melaka govt has fallen, says former CM after exodus

PETALING JAYA: After a week of speculation, the Melaka state government led by chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali has fallen.

In a press conference today, former Melaka chief minister and Sungai Udang assemblyman Idris Haron, from Umno, announced that the state government had fallen after four executive councillors resigned from their posts.

“We have resigned. This signifies that the state government has a deficit in support.

“We know there are 11 assemblymen in the opposition who do not support the government, and with the four of us, it shows that the state government has lost its majority,” he said.

The Melaka state assembly has 28 seats.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

