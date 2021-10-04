FINALLY MALAYSIANS CHEER – NEW COVID CASES FALL TO 8,075 – WITH ISMAIL SABRI GETTING READY TO LIFT THE BAN ON INTERSTATE, OVERSEAS TRAVEL – ‘GOVT TO SET POLICIES ENCOURAGING ATTITUDES & BEHAVIOURS NECESSARY FOR ENDEMIC PHASE’

In his opening speech at the Khazanah Megatrends Forum 2021, Ismail Sabri said Malaysians must be prepared to accept the reality of no longer being able to return to the carefree normality of the past.

“We are now refusing to allow this virus to dominate and disrupt our lives and society. To do this, we must be prepared to accept that we can no longer return to the carefree ‘normality’ of the past.

“Instead, we must define for ourselves what the working conditions in living in an endemic scenario should be. We will implement policies that will encourage the attitudes and behaviours which will be necessary in this scenario,” he said during the opening session held virtually.

He also assured that Malaysians will have clear standard operating procedures (SOPs) which they will be entrusted to exercise responsibly and in return enjoy a resumption of social and economic activities defined by meaningful government strategies.

Earlier, he highlighted the government’s attempt to implement measures necessary to reign in the virus as it faced an impossible choice between reducing infection rates and limiting harm to the economy.

Nevertheless, Ismail Sabri said the government is constantly reviewing the measures it has implemented based on the country’s pandemic situation.

He also reiterated his call for a new narrative — one that goes beyond personalities, beyond old affiliations beyond embedded identities, and most important of all, beyond conflicting loyalties — through the Malaysia Family or ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ approach.

“In this situation we face now, our most urgent needs must be fully aligned. It should not be of political competition, but must be one of national unity and cooperation.

“As Malaysians, we must have unity of intent, and of mutual respect. We can have differences of opinion on how we want to get to where we want to be — our economic theories, our policies, and so on but we must be united in our intent.

“We must trust that we are all together in this. This is what we must do to build a better tomorrow,” he said. MALAY MAIL

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL

