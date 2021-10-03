AHMAD FAIZAL’S FINEST HOUR – BERSATU’S KELANTAN LEADER QUITS AFTER USING THE ‘K WORD’ AGAINST NATIONAL SHUTTLER KISONA – ‘HE WILL ALSO BE MAKING A PUBLIC APOLOGY’
Bersatu confirmed that one of its leaders who used a racial slur against national shuttler S Kisona has resigned from his divisional position.
Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is also the youth and sports minister, confirmed the matter with Malaysiakini.
“I was informed that the leader has submitted his letter of resignation to the Pasir Puteh Bersatu division.
“He will also be making a public apology,” Faizal said told Malaysiakini.
It is understood that the leader is Pasir Puteh Bersatu vice chairperson in Kelantan.
The man had posted on Facebook under the name “Borhan Che Rahim” questioning where did the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) recruit Kisona from.
Kisona had represented Malaysia in the Sudirman Cup 2021 tournament in Vantaa, Finland and made it to the semi-finals where she was defeated by Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.
The man also used the K-word, deemed derogatory to Indians, to refer to Kisona. She is the national women’s singles badminton player.
The statement courted condemnations from the BAM and also Faizal.
“I am disappointed with what had happened and hope all Malaysians will be careful with their actions so that they do not damage the harmony of the Malaysian family,” Faizal said.
Several police reports have been lodged, including by MIC Youth secretary Andrew David.
“Winning or losing is part of the game. We condemn the statement which must be taken seriously,” he said after lodging a police report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters.
“We hope all Malaysians will reject such unhealthy views by such individuals,” he added. MKINI
BAM condemns racially charged remark against shuttler Kisona, says will stand up for all players
A statement issued by BAM criticised the remark supposedly made on social media by a user named Borhan Che Rahim, who associated racially derogatory terms with Kisona following her elimination from the international tournament held in Finland.
“The BAM is utterly appalled by the racist remarks made towards our national women’s singles player, S. Kisona.
“Such a dreadful remark is uncalled for, and we urge all Malaysians to condemn this senseless act,” the association said.
It said BAM will continue to fight for the eradication of racism in sports, especially within the sport of badminton.
“We will continue to uphold all initiatives that support progressive and inclusive nation-building,” it added.
Others who have condemned the remarks include Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who said such things being said was unacceptable and not in line with the government’s tagline of Keluarga Malaysia.
The remarks made on social media against Kisona was accompanied by a picture of her in action during her semi-final match, where Malaysia eventually lost 1-3 to Japan, failing to advance to today’s final. MALAY MAIL
MKINI / MALAY MAIL
