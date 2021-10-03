AHMAD FAIZAL’S FINEST HOUR – BERSATU’S KELANTAN LEADER QUITS AFTER USING THE ‘K WORD’ AGAINST NATIONAL SHUTTLER KISONA – ‘HE WILL ALSO BE MAKING A PUBLIC APOLOGY’

Bersatu confirmed that one of its leaders who used a racial slur against national shuttler S Kisona has resigned from his divisional position.

Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is also the youth and sports minister, confirmed the matter with Malaysiakini.

“I was informed that the leader has submitted his letter of resignation to the Pasir Puteh Bersatu division.

“He will also be making a public apology,” Faizal said told Malaysiakini.

It is understood that the leader is Pasir Puteh Bersatu vice chairperson in Kelantan.

The man had posted on Facebook under the name “Borhan Che Rahim” questioning where did the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) recruit Kisona from.

Kisona had represented Malaysia in the Sudirman Cup 2021 tournament in Vantaa, Finland and made it to the semi-finals where she was defeated by Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.

National singles badminton player S Kisona

The man also used the K-word, deemed derogatory to Indians, to refer to Kisona. She is the national women’s singles badminton player.

The statement courted condemnations from the BAM and also Faizal.

“I am disappointed with what had happened and hope all Malaysians will be careful with their actions so that they do not damage the harmony of the Malaysian family,” Faizal said.

Several police reports have been lodged, including by MIC Youth secretary Andrew David.

“Winning or losing is part of the game. We condemn the statement which must be taken seriously,” he said after lodging a police report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters.

“We hope all Malaysians will reject such unhealthy views by such individuals,” he added. MKINI

