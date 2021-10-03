TREACHERY ALL AROUND – ‘CABBAGE HEAD’ OR NOT, KA SIONG GETS A PUBLIC TONGUE-LASHING FROM BERSATU STRATEGIST OVER CABOTAGE POLICY – BUT SURELY RAIS THE BIGGER DISGRACE FOR HIS OUT-OF-LINE REMARKS – ESPECIALLY WHEN KA SIONG HAD STOOD BY MUHYIDDIN DURING ‘PALACE CRISIS’ – PERHAPS MCA NOW DRIFTING BACK TO ZAHID’S BN & DUMPING PN?

Several shipping associations have come out in defence of Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong.

This was after Bersatu’s Rais Hussin, who is also the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chairperson, described him as a “minister with an IQ of cabbage”.

Rais did not name Wee but appeared to be referring to an argument between Wee and former finance minister Lim Guan Eng over the cabotage policy on ships engaged in the repairs of undersea internet cables.

Tech giants have written to the government multiple times to restore the Pakatan Harapan-era exemption to expedite the repair of internet cables but Wee has strongly defended reinstating the cabotage and challenge Lim to a debate on Thursday.

“Minister with an IQ of cabbage should not be talking about cabotage policy.

“Tech giants have written many times to the two prime ministers under PN about the exemption of cabotage policy for submarine cable repair.

“Lim Guan Eng is going to have this cabbage for breakfast if ever the debate happens,” he had said on Twitter.

Wee had maintained that the cabotage policy will help the local shipping industry to develop while the tech giants have raised concerns of a monopoly.

Six shipping groups today issued a joint statement defending Wee against Rais’ criticism.

‘A disgrace’

“The Malaysian Shipowners’ Association (Masa) representing shipowners in Malaysia strongly and unequivocally condemn the remark made by the MDEC chairperson regarding the IQ of honourable transport minister.

“If it is true what he said as reported, Rais who holds the highest position in a prominent government-linked company (GLC), is a disgrace not only to his industry but his peers for uttering such words and should be removed, period,” said Masa chairperson Abdul Hak Md Amin.

Meanwhile, Ikhtisas Kelautan Malaysia (Ikmal) said it supported professional debates but is against denigrating comments.

“Ikmal is of the opinion that the esteemed Rais, resorting to a level of hurling personal attacks Wee, has inadvertently permitted himself to join the sorry cabal of emotional individuals who opt for namecalling as opposed to cerebral disagreement,” said Ikmal president Zuradi Zainol Abidin.

“It is totally condescending and unsolicited for a chairperson of a GLC to make such disparaging remarks.

“It demonstrates blatant arrogance and contemptuous attitude by a person holding a top office,” added Malaysia OSV Owners’ Association (Mosva) president Safwan Othman.

Sarawak and Sabah Shipowners’ Association (SSSA) chairperson Eddie Ling said: “The MDEC chairperson as an intellectual figure should not make such intellectual remark”.

The Association of Marine Industries of Malaysia (Amim) and Sarawak Association of Marine (Samim) also criticised Rais’ attack on Wee.

“Everyone, leaders, and others alike should be able to fully optimise their right to freely express themselves on any issues that affect them, including making analyses and assessments with the right facts and figures without undue recourse to provocative and demeaning language,” said Amim president Soo Jee Main.

“Samim is fully supportive of the minister in his stance to uphold the cabotage policy to be strictly enforced to ensure our local maritime industry prospers,” said Samim president Renco Yong.