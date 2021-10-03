REALLY JUST RUMOURS? OR IS SNEAKY AZMIN TRYING TO SQUEEZE SOMETHING FROM MUHYIDDIN? WHY NOT JUST STAY IN BERSATU – OR TAKE OVER GERAKAN WHICH IS ALREADY IN PN!

Amid speculations of another new political party to be led by former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, his close ally, Zuraida Kamaruddin, has declined to shed any light on the matter.

“Just rumours,” the plantation and commodities minister told reporters after a working visit to the National Tobacco and Kenaf Council head office in Kota Bharu today.

Quizzed whether she’s denying the speculations, the Ampang MP, a former PKR Women chief, once again said, “Just rumours”.

This was not the first time Azmin and Zuraida (above) were linked to such rumours as speculations had been rife since the Sheraton Move last February which saw the defection of nine PKR MPs to form the previous Perikatan Nasional government led by Bersatu.

joined Bersatu and were appointed as party supreme council members, as well as ministers in former premier Muhyiddin Yassin’s cabinet. While initially speculated to form a new party, they hadand wereas party supreme council members, as well as ministers in former premier Muhyiddin Yassin’s cabinet.

Four months later, Azmin had dismissed speculations that he would be forming a new political party.

Both Azmin, now international trade and industries minister, and Zuraida were retained by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in the current administration.

Malaysiakini‘s checks with several sources appeared to indicate the rumours would be a reality, with multi-racial members drawn from the Penggerak Komuniti Negara grassroots movement founded by Zuraida while in her former position as housing and local government minister.

It is understood that the new party will be a multi-racial outfit and formed as a PN coalition member.

The new party is also expected to be formally launched by the end of this year.

MKINI

.