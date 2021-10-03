OVER 3,000 POLICE REPORTS INCLUDING FROM EX-UMNO MP LODGED AGAINST EXTREMIST PREACHER SYAKIR FOR DENIGRATING OTHER RELIGIONS – ‘NO PERSON OF SOUND MIND WOULD UTTER SUCH WORDS OR THREATS’

October 3, 2021

Malaysian military and police personnel patrol an outside shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. Malaysia's leader has defended strict security laws to fight terrorism as the Islamic State group warned of revenge over a crackdown on its members. (AP Photo/Joshua Paul)

Thousands of police reports lodged against preacher across the countryemail sharing button

Global Human Rights Federation president S Shashi Kumar (in black) with supporters outside the Sentul district police headquarters today.

KUALA LUMPUR: At least 3,000 police reports are being lodged across the country today against preacher Syakir Nasoha, who had allegedly made inflammatory remarks against other religions in a one-minute video that has since gone viral on social media.

Speaking outside the Sentul district police headquarters after several NGOs and individuals lodged police reports against Syakir for insulting and defaming other religions, an NGO leader called for Syakir to be arrested and charged.

“We’ve made police reports in the past, but they have gone nowhere. We are fed up! Enough is enough!”

Shashi said 30 NGOs had lodged reports at the Sentul district police headquarters, where well-wishers such as lawyer-activist Siti Kasim were among those lending their support to the group.

Shashi also urged the national unity ministry, the Islamic development department (Jakim) and the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) to look into such cases, stating that they were creating disharmony in the country.

In addition, he wanted to see national unity minister Halimah Mohamed Sadique table the National Harmony and Reconciliation Bill in Parliament as soon as possible.

Last August, Halimah had said the Bill would not be tabled as it would overlap with existing laws and regulations.

She also said existing legislation was sufficient to address racial and religious issues in the country.

“We want Halimah Mohamed Sadique to table the Bill to help bring unity and harmony to all of Malaysia,” said Shashi.

Meanwhile, when contacted by FMT, the administrator of Syakir’s social media page said the video of his sermon should be watched in its entirety.

“Please understand the full video properly,” said the administrator.

FMT is currently trying to obtain Syakir’s response. FMT

Ex-Umno MP accuses preacher of insulting non-Muslim faiths, lodges report

Former Umno MP Tawfik Ismail has lodged a police report against a preacher for allegedly insulting non-Muslim faiths in a sermon that has gone viral.

Tawfik (above) in his police report sighted by Malaysiakini accused the preacher of insulting and defaming Buddhists, Hindus, the Dayak community, as well as other non-Islamic faiths.

He cited excerpts from two separate videos believed to be part of the same sermon, shared by different accounts on Tik Tok and YouTube.

Among others, he said the preacher had accused Buddhists, Hindus and Dayak people abroad of “killing Muslims”, while warning Malaysian Muslims against alleged possible actions by the communities here.

Often described as an outspoken moderate, Tawfik cited 13 examples from the video where he said the preacher had incited unrest and hatred among Muslims towards people of other faiths.

“XXX (the preacher) is a threat to the peaceful coexistence of multiracial, multi-religious and multicultural society in Malaysia.

“This report is lodged in the larger interest of our beloved country for the police to investigate and take appropriate action against such an offender who flouts the law in Malaysia,” said Tawfik, the eldest son of Tun Ismail Abdul Rahman, the late former deputy prime minister

“I urge the police, other than investigating him for breach of law, to seek a court order to commit him to mental and psychiatric evaluation at a government facility as I truly believe he is a danger to society and those around him.

“I believe no person of sound mind would utter the words or threats that he has done,” added Tawfik, a member of G25.

When contacted, Tawfik confirmed lodging the report at Brickfields districts police station and will be having his statement recorded later today.

Aside from Tawfik, online portal The Vibes also reported that NGO Global Human Rights Federation has called for mass police reports to be lodged against the preacher over alleged sedition and statements that could incite unrest. MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

