OVER 3,000 POLICE REPORTS INCLUDING FROM EX-UMNO MP LODGED AGAINST EXTREMIST PREACHER SYAKIR FOR DENIGRATING OTHER RELIGIONS – ‘NO PERSON OF SOUND MIND WOULD UTTER SUCH WORDS OR THREATS’

Thousands of police reports lodged against preacher across the country

KUALA LUMPUR: At least 3,000 police reports are being lodged across the country today against preacher Syakir Nasoha, who had allegedly made inflammatory remarks against other religions in a one-minute video that has since gone viral on social media.

Speaking outside the Sentul district police headquarters after several NGOs and individuals lodged police reports against Syakir for insulting and defaming other religions, an NGO leader called for Syakir to be arrested and charged.

“This is happening rampantly across the country, where our religions are being deliberately attacked,” said Global Human Rights Federation president S Shashi Kumar.

“We’ve made police reports in the past, but they have gone nowhere. We are fed up! Enough is enough!”

Shashi said 30 NGOs had lodged reports at the Sentul district police headquarters, where well-wishers such as lawyer-activist Siti Kasim were among those lending their support to the group.

Shashi also urged the national unity ministry, the Islamic development department (Jakim) and the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) to look into such cases, stating that they were creating disharmony in the country.

In addition, he wanted to see national unity minister Halimah Mohamed Sadique table the National Harmony and Reconciliation Bill in Parliament as soon as possible.

Last August, Halimah had said the Bill would not be tabled as it would overlap with existing laws and regulations.

She also said existing legislation was sufficient to address racial and religious issues in the country.

“We want Halimah Mohamed Sadique to table the Bill to help bring unity and harmony to all of Malaysia,” said Shashi.

Meanwhile, when contacted by FMT, the administrator of Syakir’s social media page said the video of his sermon should be watched in its entirety.

“Please understand the full video properly,” said the administrator.

FMT is currently trying to obtain Syakir’s response. FMT