‘WE HAVE WON, WE HAVE LOST & WE HAVE WON AGAIN’ – BUNG SAYS SABAH UMNO READY TO DECLARE WAR ON BERSATU IF HQ ORDERS IT – AMID TALK WARISAN REP HAS BEEN ENTICED TO CROSS OVER TO AN ABOUT-TO-SPLIT PN – WITH UMNO & BERSATU OUT TO GRAB AS MANY ‘NUMBERS’ THEY CAN TO KEEP CONTROL OF STATE GOVT

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno is ready to take on Bersatu in the next general election (GE15), declared its chief, Bung Moktar Radin today.
In a statement, Bung said Umno would contest all the seats it won in the last election, including those lost through defections to Bersatu.
“In Sabah, we have Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), but once the party has made a decision, then we have no choice.
“Umno will defend the parliamentary seats we won in the last GE14 and strengthen the party further,” Bung said.
The Sabah deputy chief minister said Umno was not only ready to take on Bersatu but any party in GRS should the need arise.
“We have faced many challenges.
“We have won, we have lost and we have won again. So it is not a huge obstacle for us to contest against any party in GE15.”
Ask him yourself, says Warisan man on talk that Sindumin rep left party
KOTA KINABALU: Warisan secretary-general Loretto Padua Jr has declined to comment on speculation that the party’s Sindumin assemblyman Yusof Yacob has left the party.
Speaking to FMT, he said he had not received any resignation letter from Yusof despite various claims that the latter had already submitted one.
Sinar Harian yesterday reported that Yusof, who is also the Warisan information chief, had left the party.
Citing an unidentified source, it reported that Yusof had decided to become an independent assemblyman who supported the government.
According to the source, Yusof is expected to make an official announcement on the matter next week.
However, The Star today reported that Yusof had denied leaving Warisan.
Dismissing the speculation, he told the daily that he would disclose further information later.
