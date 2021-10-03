‘WE HAVE WON, WE HAVE LOST & WE HAVE WON AGAIN’ – BUNG SAYS SABAH UMNO READY TO DECLARE WAR ON BERSATU IF HQ ORDERS IT – AMID TALK WARISAN REP HAS BEEN ENTICED TO CROSS OVER TO AN ABOUT-TO-SPLIT PN – WITH UMNO & BERSATU OUT TO GRAB AS MANY ‘NUMBERS’ THEY CAN TO KEEP CONTROL OF STATE GOVT

Umno ready to go toe-to-toe with Bersatu in Sabah, says Bung

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno is ready to take on Bersatu in the next general election (GE15), declared its chief, Bung Moktar Radin today.

In a statement, Bung said Umno would contest all the seats it won in the last election, including those lost through defections to Bersatu.

His remarks come after Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said his party was ready to fight Umno should it not change its stand against cooperating with Bersatu in GE15.

“In Sabah, we have Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), but once the party has made a decision, then we have no choice.

“Umno will defend the parliamentary seats we won in the last GE14 and strengthen the party further,” Bung said.

The Sabah deputy chief minister said Umno was not only ready to take on Bersatu but any party in GRS should the need arise.

“We have faced many challenges.

“We have won, we have lost and we have won again. So it is not a huge obstacle for us to contest against any party in GE15.”

