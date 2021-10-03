NEW COVID CASES FALL BELOW 10,000 FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE JULY 12 – EVEN AS ISMAIL SABRI UNVEILS PLAN TO OPEN UP INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL BY DECEMBER

The Health Ministry today reported 9,066 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing cumulative infections to 2,277,565.

The number of fresh infections today is the lowest in 83 days, since July 12 when the number of new cases was 8,574. That was also the last date on which the number of new cases was below 10,000. Today is the first time in almost three months that fewer than 10,000 cases were registered.

Peninsular Malaysia made up 6,881 of the new cases or 75.9 percent while East Malaysia contributed to 2,185 of the fresh infections or 24.1 percent.

In Peninsular Malaysia, the Klang Valley was responsible for 1,225 or 17.8 percent of the new infections while the remaining 5,656 cases or 82.2 percent came from the rest of the Peninsular states.

Sarawak topped the chart with 1,418 fresh infections.

However, it is the lowest number of fresh infections for Sarawak in 45 days. The figures were also the lowest in Johor, Penang, Kelantan, and Perak for around the past two months.

It should be noted that figures for Sunday and Monday might be lower due to slower reporting over the weekend

Today’s active cases and reported deaths will only be released after midnight. For yesterday’s figures, click here.

New cases by states

Sarawak (1,418)

Selangor (1,000)

Johor (981)

Terengganu (827)

Kelantan (796)

Sabah (767)

Kedah (670)

Perak (669)

Pahang (630)

Penang (620)

Malacca (206)

Kuala Lumpur (201)

Negeri Sembilan (191)

Perlis (66)

Putrajaya (24)

Labuan (0)

PM: International travels may be open by December

Malaysians can get ready to travel abroad by December or once the country’s adult vaccination rate hits 90 percent, according to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Utusan Malaysia quoted Ismail Sabri as saying that the border reopening date may even happen sooner, along with interstate travels. “Yes, December. Maybe even earlier. We will open state borders. Even international borders can be opened once 90 percent (of adults) are vaccinated. “It will not be much longer for interstate travels because now we are at 85.5 percent, that means in two weeks we can open state borders,” said Ismail Sabri during a meeting with selected senior editors in Parliament last week. Once the border has been reopened, he said travellers no longer need to apply for a MyTravelPass, although the quarantine requirements remain. He said the government is also in ongoing discussions with Singapore to permit entry by daily workers from Johor who will resume their daily routines. “We are continuing discussions because it was Singapore, not us, that halted the Return Green Lane. I was in Johor last week and asked the menteri besar to discuss with Singapore. “But, more importantly, are the daily workers, hundred and thousands of them,” said Ismail Sabri. “This is important because many who commuted from Johor were suddenly denied entry and they have been suffering for more than a year,” he added. Malaysia has since eased interstate travel restrictions for domestic tourism to certain locations, starting with Langkawi as the pilot initiative.

