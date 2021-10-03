ZAHID DELIVERS THE COUP DE GRACE – MUHYIDDIN & BERSATU SET TO BECOME ‘EXTINCT’ – HAMZAH & GANG SET TO RETURN TO UMNO AS ZAHID OPENS THE DOOR TO DEFECTORS WHO RAN OFF TO BERSATU

Zahid welcomes Umno defectors to Bersatu to return to the fold

Umno is willing to welcome back those who left the party as long as they realise that it is a “true, sincere, and honest party in the struggle for religion, race, and country”, said party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a Facebook post late last night, he maintained the pressure on coalition partner Bersatu, saying that the former chief of Bersatu’s Putrajaya division had returned to Umno along with 120 members of the splinter party.

“Prior to that, some Bersatu leaders had already left to rejoin the largest Malay party (Umno).

“It is understood that many more Bersatu leaders are looking for opportunities to return to Umno.

“InsyaAllah we will scrutinise every application with an open heart – not only among the leaders but also ordinary members of any party because Umno will mobilise all its strength to face GE15,” said the Bagan Datuk MP.

This is the latest salvo fired by Zahid who said on Friday his party will not compromise on any seats it won during the 14th general election, adding that this was a unanimous decision made by the Umno supreme council last year.

This prompted a defiant response from Bersatu president and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin who said voters would assess what Bersatu had done for them, and should there be a clash between Bersatu and Umno in the upcoming GE15, it is up to them to evaluate and choose which party is the best.

While the BN coalition lost its majority to Pakatan Harapan in the 2018 General Election, Umno was, at the time, the largest individual party with 54 seats.

However, MPs such as Mustapa Mohamed, Hamzah Zainudin, Ronald Kiandee, and Abdul Latiff Ahmad had defected to Bersatu and currently hold ministerial positions in Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s cabinet.

In his last statement, Zahid also said he would welcome the return of suspended Umno member Lokman Noor Adam, who he said has shown undivided loyalty.

“As long as they return to Umno with a sincere conscience and spirit and passion for the glorious struggle.”

Zahid reminded the people that the elected representatives who deserted the party after the last election had clearly betrayed their mandate and committed an act of fraud in doing so.

