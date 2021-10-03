REALITY HITS ‘MR NOBODY’ MUHYIDDIN – AND A WARNING TO HIS SUCCESSOR ISMAIL SABRI: UMNO CHIEF ZAHID IS VERY ANGRY WITH MUHYIDDIN – IF ‘SOFTIE’ ISMAIL SABRI IS IN CHARGE, HE WILL GIVE UP 10 TO 15 SEATS TO BERSATU & PAS – ‘ANYONE WHO CAN’T WORK FOR UMNO HAS NO PLACE IN THE PARTY’

Umno ‘grateful’ not to be involved in Perikatan seat talks, say leaders

IT is better for Umno to face the next general election with Barisan Nasional (BN) than having to do all the work for Perikatan Nasional (PN), party leaders said.

They told The Malaysian Insight that the two biggest parties in PN – Bersatu and PAS – have no grassroots support and would be depending on Umno if they were to work together in the 15th general election (GE15).

They said this after PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Thursday that the ruling pact will start seat talks next week without waiting for Umno.

The Malay nationalist party, meanwhile, has stressed that it will rather go solo than to work with PN.

Umno Supreme Council member Mohd Razlan Mohd Rafii said it will be difficult for any party to face elections without any grassroots support.

“PN must first realise its own strengths and weaknesses. They must be aware of their support on the ground and the type of machinery that they have,” he said.

“It is best for Bersatu not to threaten BN. It is best if they just adhere to what BN and PAS have decided.”

He said Bersatu or any other PN component parties should not be asking for seats “belonging” to Umno.

“Seat talks are not a one-off affair. It has to be done regularly and continuously. You just can’t discuss and make a decision,” he said.

“The political situation is different today. Bersatu also realises that it is no longer a party that can decide on its own.

“We have moved away from a situation where a small party can play the role of a big brother and decide on everything. Such a situation is not effective for national stability and in instilling people’s confidence.”

Umno Youth exco member Bastien Onn said Muhyiddin’s announcement on PN’s seat talks is too soon and can cause rifts.

The Segamat Umno Youth chief said such talks will be risky for Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government, which only enjoys a slim majority.

“Too soon to be discussing seats, candidates and GE15 cooperation. Muhyiddin’s remarks will only cause more concern among leaders,” he said.

“It now appears as though the government and the parties behind it are not on the same page. When Muhyiddin was the prime minister, he did not initiate any seat talks.

“He must remember that the general election cannot be held until after June next year (under the government’s memorandum of understanding with Pakatan Harapan).”

Bastien, however, said Umno has no issues at all and is ready to face GE15.

“Umno is in the process of cleaning up and is ready to become dominant again,” he said.

“Any leader who can’t work for and with Umno has no place in the party.”

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the Umno Supreme Council has unanimously decided that the party will defend all the parliamentary and state seats it won in GE14. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, October 3, 2021.

Blessing for Umno

Another Umno Supreme Council member, Zahidi Zainul Abidin, said Umno is adamant in not negotiating with PN.

“Party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wants to contest all seats and is not interested in any seat talks as he is very angry with Muhyiddin,” said the Padang Besar MP.

“With Zahid heading the party, he wants to contest all seats. However, if Ismail is in charge, we can give up 10 to 15 seats to PN.”

Another Umno leader, who refused to be identified, said it is a blessing for Umno that there are no seat talks between his party and PN.

He said such negotiations are suicidal for Umno as the party would be asked to give up some seats and work the machinery on the ground for PN.

“Thank God we have escaped that. Why must we work for them and carry their burden?” he said.

He also said it is pointless to hold seat talks with PN.

“What is PN’s success? In reality, PN has collapsed, and the present prime minister is from Umno,” he said.

“So, if PN does not want to talk to Umno on seats, it’s okay. In any event, Umno is not part of PN.”

Muhyiddin Yassin says Perikatan Nasional will start talks among coalition parties on seat allocations for GE15 next week without Umno. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Afif Abd Halim, October 3, 2021.

PN consists of Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku and Sabah Progressive Party.

At the same time, PAS is also part of Muafakat Nasional with Umno, although Zahid has hinted that the pact is dead.

He said it is better for the party “to go solo” under the BN flag in GE15.

Ties between Umno and PAS have been uneasy after the Islamist party favoured working closely with Bersatu in PN.

The Umno-Bersatu relationship, meanwhile, has been rocky and has resulted in Muhyiddin’s resignation as the prime minister. This is rooted in the defection of many Umno members of Parliament to Bersatu after the last general election.

On Thursday, Muhyiddin said PN will start talks among coalition parties on seat allocations for GE15 next week without Umno.

He said the pact is not interested in Umno’s position and will start planning for GE15.

The PN chairman said seats in Peninsular Malaysia will be divided among Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan while discussions will be held soon on seat sharing in Sabah and Sarawak.

He also said PN is not interested in what other parties plan to do for GE15.

Zahid reiterated his stand on Friday that Umno will defend the parliamentary and state seats it won in the 14th general election (GE14).

He said this has been unanimously decided in the Umno Supreme Council working committee (MKT) meeting last year.

“Umno will not compromise on the seats it has won in GE14. This decision is not only the stance of MKT but also reflects the voices of the grassroots who want Umno to be a dominant party again after GE15,” he said.

