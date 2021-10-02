‘BLANK SHOT’ VACCINATION SCARE RETURNS – ’12-YEAR-OLD MISTAKENLY GIVEN EMPTY SHOT’ – EVEN AS MOH DECLARES 86.8% OF ADULTS FULLY VACCINATED

Deputy Health Minister Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said an initial investigation found the incident took place on Thursday and clarified the teenager was immediately given a new dosage after the health worker involved realised her mistake.

“CITF-A regretted the incident and would like to apologise to the parents and the teenager.

“This incident is described as an on-duty mistake or human error,” Noor Azmi said in a statement this morning.

This comes after a video purportedly showing the incident went viral on social media yesterday.

Noor Azmi explained the health worker mistook an unused empty syringe for a filled syringe from the same table.

“The health worker had followed the procedure to show the vaccine was taken out from the bottle into the syringe and showed the filled syringe to the teenager’s mother.

“After showing the filled syringe, the worker placed it down on the table to conduct disinfection on the teenager’s arm before the injection.

“However, she then mistook an empty syringe and injected the teenager,” he explained.

He said the health worker realised her mistake after the process and informed the on-duty medical officers at the PPV, upon which they immediately met with the teenager’s parents.

“After an explanation was given, the parents consented for the teenager to be given another vaccine injection on the different arm using the reduced dosage procedure.

A reduced dosage procedure is a clinical guideline that recommends vaccination on the different arm if the first dose was deemed insufficient and a re-dosing was needed.

Noor Azmi added that the health worker has been warned to be more careful and follow the outlined procedure.

He said internal procedures have also been improved to ensure no other syringe is placed on the same table during the injection process in order to avoid the same mistake again.

There had been several empty syringes incidents since the mass Covid-19 immunisation programme started.

Such incidents, however, are extremely rare and Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has previously assured the public that cases are usually linked with negligence and not on purpose.

As a measure to increase confidence, the public is allowed to record their vaccination process, and health workers were instructed to show the syringes to recipients before and after jabs. MKINI

Covid-19: Health Ministry says 86.8pc of adult population fully vaccinated as of yesterday

As of yesterday, 94.2 per cent or 22,059,329 individuals of the adult population have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 71,779 or 2.3 per cent of adolescents, aged between 12 and 17 completed their vaccination. ― Picture by Hari Anggara KUALA LUMPUR ― A total of 20,317,843 individuals or 86.8 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday. Based on the Ministry of Health (MoH) data on the COVIDNOW portal, about 3.2 per cent more is required to achieve 90 per cent adult vaccination. As of yesterday, 94.2 per cent or 22,059,329 individuals of the adult population have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 71,779 or 2.3 per cent of adolescents, aged between 12 and 17 completed their vaccination. A total of 237,245 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday with 103,021 as first dose and 134,224 as second dose, bringing the total number of vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 43,933,988. PICK was launched on February 24 this year to curb the spread Meanwhile, a total of 121 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported yesterday (October 1), with 28 of them brought in dead (BID), bringing the total death due to the virus in the country to 26,456. On the total death reported yesterday, only 83 cases were the actual deaths reported for the day, while the rest were backlog cases. ― Bernama

