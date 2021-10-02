NO ONE HAS FORGOTTEN NAJIB & HIS OUTRAGEOUS 1MDB – INTERPOL AWARE OF LATEST ATTEMPT BY MALAYSIAN POLITICAL QUARTERS TO SILENCE & DISCREDIT JOURNALISTS

Criminal Law Abuse?

The Secretary General of INTERPOL, Jurgen Stock, has swiftly responded to the fourteen organisations who wrote to him on Wednesday asking whether the international police organisation has received any alert requests against the editor of this site following an arrest warrant issued in Malaysia last week.

According to Fair Trials, the NGO who has been leading on the matter, Stock replied informally but with unprecedented speed to say that so far the Malaysian authorities have not made such a request. This does not preclude a subsequent approach by Malaysia, however it does mean INTERPOL is now aware of yet another potential attempt to silence journalists by such means.

Back in 2015, which was the last time Malaysia’s then UMNO/BN government issued charges against Sarawak Report, they had applied for a Red Notice (terrorist) Alert to be circulated for an arrest anywhere in the world, owing to alleged “activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy’ following our exposure of the 1MDB scandal. This was publicly rejected by INTERPOL at the time.

The new charges relate to alleged ‘criminal defamation’ of the Sultanah of Terengganu who issued a civil libel action as well as a criminal complaint about a passage in the book “The Sarawak Report” when it was published back in 2018.

