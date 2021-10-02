MALACCA DRAMA FIZZLES OUT – AS DAP REPS REFUSE TO PLAY BALL WITH OPPORTUNISTIC 4 – INDEED WHY SHOULD FROGS WHO BETRAYED PAKATAN FOR PN JUST TO GET POSTS – STILL DARE TO DEMAND BETTER POSTS JUST BECAUSE THEY’RE READY TO BETRAY PN NOW?

Bid to oust Melaka CM fizzles out

MELAKA: A purported attempt to oust Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali as the Melaka Chief Minister fizzled out following intense internal conflict within a political party, causing the move to fail, according to insiders.Four DAP assemblymen are said to have pulled their support from the group trying to force Sulaiman out.

In what is believed to be the second bid to depose Sulaiman by leaders in the state, the plan did not materialise due to differences within Melaka DAP, with the four refusing to work with those who had betrayed them in the previous Pakatan Harapan-led administration, according to an insider.

Yesterday, the four withdrew support from the group comprising Melaka assemblymen from Sulaiman’s own party, Umno, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia as well as Pakatan partners DAP, PKR and Parti Amanah Negara.

Their withdrawal at the eleventh hour prevented the state government from being toppled, following intense speculation yesterday about Sulaiman’s impending loss of power.

“The four feel that Sulaiman is a humble Chief Minister who has been helpful in resolving many issues raised at their respective constituencies,” said the insider.

The insider claimed that the four were unhappy with some within their own circle for being “interested only in obtaining key positions in the ‘new’ state government” before they decided to pull the plug on the potential power grab.

Another source said the four had suggested that the assemblymen from Melaka Pakatan accept only positions as backbenchers and not any state executive councillor posts during an emergency meeting with Pakatan leaders in Petaling Jaya on Thursday.

“However, the tussle for positions continued even after the meeting,” the source added.

Early yesterday, talk was abuzz that four Umno lawmakers were ready to ditch Sulaiman and form a unity government with the Opposition in the state.

Leaders from Pakatan Harapan reportedly tried to seek an audience with Melaka Yang di-Pertua Negri Tun Dr Mohd Ali Rustam yesterday but were unsuccessful in their attempt.

They were allegedly armed with the statutory declarations of 15 lawmakers in the state.

There are 28 state seats in Melaka, with Umno and its ruling partner Perikatan Nasional (comprising Bersatu) holding 14 and two seats respectively.

There is also a Perikatan-friendly independent.

The rest of the seats are held by DAP (seven), Amanah (two) and PKR (two).

Umno and Perikatan came to power in March 2020 after the defection of four assemblymen from the previous Pakatan government, following the Sheraton Move at the federal level.

The four were Datuk Wira Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen (Paya Rumput) and Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas), both from Bersatu, as well as Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis (Rembia), who left PKR and later joined Umno, and Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (formerly DAP, now an Independent).

However, in a statement later yesterday, Mohd Rafiq, who is Melaka Perikatan chief, pledged to continue to support Sulaiman and denied involvement in any attempts to derail Sulaiman’s government.

Sulaiman did not reply to text messages asking for his comment on the day-long political drama.

There was a previous attempt to remove him as Chief Minister in early August.

It failed to materialise when there was change at the federal level with Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, from Umno, taking over as the ninth Prime Minister on Aug 21 after Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin lost majority support among the MPs.

ANN

