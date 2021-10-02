ANOTHER HEFTY PAYROLL – AZALINA APPOINTED LAW & HUMAN RIGHTS ADVISOR TO PM – BUT WHY NOT CUT OUT DEADWOOD FROM PAS, BERSATU & UMNO FIRST – OR LET HER REPLACE WORST SPEAKER AZHAR? OR IS ISMAIL SABRI PLAYING POLITICS WITH THE PEOPLE’S MONEY – AGAIN!

Azalina appointed law, human rights advisor to PM

PETALING JAYA: Former deputy speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, Azalina Othman Said who quit her post just before the current government was sworn in, has been appointed special advisor (law and human rights) to the prime minister.

Confirming this to FMT last night, she said she received her appointment letter from Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday.

The Pengerang MP thanked the prime minister for the confidence he had in her for the appointment to the post.

Azalina quit her deputy speaker’s post on Aug 23, a week after Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as prime minister and there was speculation then that she would be appointed as a cabinet minister by Ismail.

Azalina had cited several reasons for her resignation including conflict of roles and responsibilities between being an Umno Supreme Council member and an MP in a ruling coalition.

“Past events have revealed conflicting decisions within Umno as a party and MPs of a coalition government.

“In the future, speakers and deputy speakers of the Dewan Rakyat should be suspended from any political party posts to ensure political impartiality, which is a key feature of the office, so he or she can effectively function without fear or favour,” she had said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.