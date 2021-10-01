GREAT ‘GUTS’ OF FOOLISHNESS – AND HYPOCRISY! MIC PAYS THE PRICE OF VIGNES’ POLITICAL MISCALCULATIONS – BOOTLICKING THE WRONG PM! IF ONLY VIGNES WAS SO BRAVE IN BRINGING UP THE GROUSES OF THE ORDINARY MALAYSIAN ESPECIALLY MALAYSIAN INDIANS!

MIC in the soup over criticism of Umno president

Whatever one may say about MIC president S Vigneswaran, he should be appreciated for asking Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to resign some months back.

No other MIC president in the past had the guts to tell Umno leaders off.

It took guts for Vigneswaran to have asked Zahid to make way for others to take over the post.

How this could have happened remains a mystery, but the MIC’s close rapport with Bersatu president and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin could be the reason.

However, Vigneswaran perhaps later realised that he could have backed the wrong horse.

He never anticipated that Umno could pull the rug from under Muhyiddin’s feet.

Anyway, with Bersatu in decline and Umno emerging as the kingmaker, MIC is in the soup.

Zahid wants his proverbial pound of flesh from MIC for having betrayed Umno for asking for his resignation – something unthinkable or unheard off in the past.

Zahid, who faces a number of corruption charges, might have been a lame duck president. But, if his charges can be cast aside with the emergence of new politics – that is “you scratch my back and I scratch yours” – he might extend his leadership of Umno for some time.

Time is of the essence, as preparations are being made to face the next general election.

MIC might not receive the preferential treatment from Umno or Barisan Nasional as before. Or, alternatively, it might be punished for breaking the cardinal rule of questioning Umno.

It might not be the “Indian darling” of Umno any more.

The term “May I come” might not be applicable to MIC. It might be extended to other obsequious parties like Parti Makkal Sakti Malaysia (Makkal Sakti), the party that has undermined lock, stock and barrel the principal struggle waged by Hindraf for the better of the Indian community.

Makkal Sakti is all for bread crumbs in return for blind obedience to Umno.

MIC might have lost its legitimacy with the Indian community but it had a historical role.

Makkal Sakti, as the representative of the Indian community, would be a disaster for Indians who yearn for dignity and a fair economic share.

MIC has come a long way. It is older or the same age as Umno, but had completely surrendered to Umno all these years for the sake of political appointments.

Is it any wonder that Indians who have contributed so much to the development and well-being of the country are the most marginalised community?

It is strange that MIC never challenged Umno during its heyday but, unfortunately, its resistance has come a bit too late.

The party or its president, Vigneswaran, has no choice but to eat humble pie by rendering an unmitigated apology to Umno or face the prospect of being eclipsed by the grand appearance of the hollow Makkal Sakti.

But it just might be too late for an apology now. Umno is too arrogant even to have the slightest respect for a party that has remained loyal or blind for decades.

It is sad that the grand old party of the Indians, MIC, a party that was sheepishly loyal to Umno for decades, must now give way to a mosquito Indian party, Makkal Sakti.

P Ramasamy is Penang deputy chief minister II.

.