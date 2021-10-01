WHAT! NAJIB & ROSMAH STRIPPED BARE SERI PERDANA & CARTED AWAY ALMOST ALL THE SUPER-PLUSH FURNITURE & FITTINGS? TRUE OR NOT, IN TIT FOR TAT, MUHYIDDIN EXPOSES EX-PM & WIFE – WHO DURING THEIR TIME IN POWER WERE OFTEN ACCUSED OF ‘FREELOADING’ AT THE PEOPLE’S EXPENSE

Walking Off With The Fixtures And Fittings!

So nice to know that the ideological allies of PN (the ideology being greed) are so happily united on the subject of their serial pillaging of public property.

They are agreed, from their own testimony, that they belong to a cabal of thieves, whilst blaming each other for misdeeds.

Najib has queried the outrageous sum spent by Mahiaddin on doing up his prime ministerial quarters (clearly these men’s wives are designed to go on shopping trips together) – specifically a shocking RM38.5 million ‘touch up’ job whilst thousands hungered during Covid.

And ‘Moo’ has riposted that the spend was needed because Najib walked off with most of the furniture before he dived out the place having lost the election in 2018.

Somehow PH survived the intervening period under these Spartan conditions, leading one to assume the elderly Dr Mahathir depends on less luxurious surroundings to perform his duties.

What all this squabbling and bickering yet again reveals is that what unites these ‘allies’ together in PN is merely their thirst for the spoils of office and their expert abuse of power.

They are like hyenas who have joined in a pack to hunt down their prey (namely the Malaysia’s public assets) but who then snarl and turn on one another as they seek to gnaw the last piece of flesh from bones they have already all but stripped bare.

"Based on the report I received, the Prime Minister's Department also recommended the purchase of furniture as much of the furniture assets in Seri Perdana which were claimed to be owned by the sixth prime minister had been removed," Muhyiddin, who served 17 months at the top office, said in a statement calling for the details of repair works at the prime minister's official residence to be made public.

