BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN DUMPS UMNO – BUT WHAT HAPPENS TO ISMAIL SABRI & CABINET CLUSTER – WILL THEY CONTEST UNDER BERSATU, STAY WITH UMNO OR TRY TO WREST CONTROL OF UMNO FROM ZAHID & NAJIB BEFORE GE15? PN TO START SEAT TALKS WITHOUT UMNO, SAYS MUHYIDDIN – EVEN AS ZAHID AS GOOD AS ADMITS ITS ‘PARTNERSHIP’ WITH PAS IS DEAD, CRITICIZES ISMAIL SABRI
PERIKATAN Nasional will start talks among coalition parties on seat allocations for the next general election, chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said today.
He said the pact was not interested in Umno’s position and would start planning for the next polls regardless.
“PN has decided to move forward and will discuss the seat allocation next week as there has been no indication from Umno,” he said after chairing a PN meeting at Publika in Kuala Lumpur.
The Bersatu chairman added seats in peninsular Malaysia would be divided among Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan while discussions would be made soon on seat sharing in Sarawak and Sabah.
Muhyiddin said PN was not interested in what other parties were planning to do for the next election.
He added that PN wanted to be ready to face the general election, which he said may take place next year.
“We expect the general election to be held maybe next year… if we want to wait for other parties to make a decision, it will disrupt the preparations for the general election that PN wants to arrange,” he said.
While Umno is part of the government with PN, it has an uneasy relationship with the main party in the pact, Bersatu.
Umno’s withdrawal of support for Muhyiddin prompted his resignation and replacement by Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
Zahid hints Muafakat Nasional is dead
UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has hinted that the Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact between Umno and PAS is dead.
He was asked in an interview how he expected MN to fare at the next general election, he grinned and retorted: “does the MN still exist?”
Since the signing of the MN agreement on September 14, 2019, political co-operation between the partners has stalled with the Islamist PAS leaning more towards its Perikatan Nasional pact with Bersatu.
The Umno president said if the party were to take heed of social media comments that Umno has been stabbed in the back, then it is better for the party “to go solo” under the Barisan Nasional flag in the next general election.
Earlier, in the 22-minute interview, he spoke of the abnormality in the new cabinet of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in which key Umno leaders were overlooked for ministerial and deputy posts.
“We will just wait for the 15th general election,” he said, adding that right now, all the party could do is to respect Ismail’s prerogative.
“Maybe there are some written or unwritten agreements made that resulted in his hands being tied behind his back.”
