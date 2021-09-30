AHMAD MASLAN SAYS HE RECEIVED RM1.1 MIL & NOT RM2 MIL AS CHARGED – CONVICTED KLEPTOCRAT NAJIB CONFIRMS IT – AND THE MACC SWALLOWS IT HOOK, LINE & SINKER – AND EVEN KINDLY ABSTAINS FROM IMPOSING ITS USUAL ‘MULTIPLE’ COMPOUND

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said he paid a RM1.1 million compound to the MACC because that was the amount he received from former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.

He denied the amount was RM2 million as his previous money laundering charge alleged.

“I admitted to the MACC that I received RM1.1 million, I deny that I received RM2 million.

“I told them to ask the one who gave it to me, that is Pekan (Najib), and Pekan confirmed it was RM1.1 million,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Paying the compound had resulted in the money laundering charge against the Pontian MP being dropped yesterday.

The MACC had said that a settlement had previously been offered to Ahmad in 2019, but the latter rejected it.

Explaining this, Ahmad said at the time the MACC compounds was multiple times the amount received.

He said a person who received RM50,000 from Najib was issued a compound 50 times that amount.

“So I fought at that time. But I saw the (court) process was taking too long,” he added.

Pekan MP Najib Abdul Razak

Ahmad reiterated earlier that he was a victim of unregulated political funding.

The funds he received from Najib is believed to be linked to the 1MDB scandal.

There is speculation that Ahmad resorted to a settlement to open the path for him to become a Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker.

Bersatu had rejected Ahmad’s nomination on account of the money laundering charge.

It remains to be seen whether they will be swayed by yesterday’s outcome. MKINI

Ahmad Maslan wants political funding law expedited, says was victimised by its absence