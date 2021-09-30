AHMAD MASLAN SAYS HE RECEIVED RM1.1 MIL & NOT RM2 MIL AS CHARGED – CONVICTED KLEPTOCRAT NAJIB CONFIRMS IT – AND THE MACC SWALLOWS IT HOOK, LINE & SINKER – AND EVEN KINDLY ABSTAINS FROM IMPOSING ITS USUAL ‘MULTIPLE’ COMPOUND
Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said he paid a RM1.1 million compound to the MACC because that was the amount he received from former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.
He denied the amount was RM2 million as his previous money laundering charge alleged.
“I admitted to the MACC that I received RM1.1 million, I deny that I received RM2 million.
“I told them to ask the one who gave it to me, that is Pekan (Najib), and Pekan confirmed it was RM1.1 million,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.
Paying the compound had resulted in the money laundering charge against the Pontian MP being dropped yesterday.
The MACC had said that a settlement had previously been offered to Ahmad in 2019, but the latter rejected it.
Explaining this, Ahmad said at the time the MACC compounds was multiple times the amount received.
He said a person who received RM50,000 from Najib was issued a compound 50 times that amount.
“So I fought at that time. But I saw the (court) process was taking too long,” he added.
Ahmad reiterated earlier that he was a victim of unregulated political funding.
The funds he received from Najib is believed to be linked to the 1MDB scandal.
There is speculation that Ahmad resorted to a settlement to open the path for him to become a Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker.
Bersatu had rejected Ahmad’s nomination on account of the money laundering charge.
It remains to be seen whether they will be swayed by yesterday’s outcome. MKINI
Ahmad Maslan wants political funding law expedited, says was victimised by its absence
KUALA LUMPUR — Fresh from his acquittal for failing to declare RM2 million to the Inland Revenue Board, Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan insisted today he would not have been charged if proposed laws on political funding already existed.
When debating the 12th Malaysia Plan in Parliament today, Ahmad said such laws must be made and implemented as soon as possible.
“I am a victim because political funding is not yet legislated, but thankfully yesterday I was released and discharged, but I was still made to pay a compound,” he said.
Ahmad’s statement prompted Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong to ask why the Umno secretary-general had to make a compound payment if he were innocent.
He said he decided to claim trial after he was offered to compound the charges for 50 times more than the amount usually issued, and how those accused of handling larger amounts of cash were made to pay smaller quantums.
“I fought it at that time, but when I saw how slow the process was, I admitted to the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) that I received RM1.1 million and I never admitted about receiving RM2 million.
“Thereafter, MACC then asked the person who gave me the money, who is Pekan (Najib), and he verified that it was RM1.1 million and about when I received it. So because of that I paid and was released. That is the decision of the courts which we should respect,” he said.
Ahmad then recommended to the government to expedite the tabling and introduction of legislations concerning political funding.
“I would like to urge the government that the Political Funding Act is tabled in this Sitting, and there will be a new Bill presented as mentioned previously by the prime minister,” he said.
Yesterday, the High Court ordered Ahmad to be freed after deputy public prosecutor Mohd Mukhzany Fariz Mohd Mokhtar informed the court that the prosecution was withdrawing the two charges after the accused paid a compound of RM1.1 million the day before.
Prior to this, the court had set 23 days starting June 7 next year to hear the case.
On the first charge, Ahmad was alleged to have violated Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 by not stating his real income on the RM2 million he received from the former prime minister in the Income Tax Return Form for Assessment Year 2013.
The former deputy finance minister was alleged to have received the money, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, via a check from AmIslamic Bank Berhad dated Nov 27, 2013 which he personally cashed on the same day
The other charge was for giving false statements to the MACC when questioned by investigating officer Mohd Zairi Zainal over the issue at the media conference room, at the Parliament building between 2.45pm and 3.30pm on July 4, 2019. MALAY MAIL
