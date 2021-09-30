NAJIB’S ‘MEN’ RETURN – LOKMAN ADAM, SACKED FOR CRITICIZING ZAHID, RETURNS TO UMNO – A DAY AFTER ANOTHER NAJIB ALLY AHMAD MASLAN IS FREED FROM CORRUPTION CHARGES, PAVING THE WAY FOR HIM TO TAKE ON THE POWERFUL DEPUTY SPEAKER OR EVEN THE SPEAKER’S POST

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Noor Adam has been accepted back into the party.

Lokman had said in February last year he had been sacked by the party.

Supreme Council member Bung Moktar Radin had said Lokman had been referred to the party’s disciplinary board for his remarks against party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Umno’s Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who is also a Supreme Council member, said Lokman’s return to the party came with a number of conditions.

“His application to rejoin as a member has been accepted but with conditions,” Berita Harian quoted Tajuddin as saying.

However, he did not disclose these conditions when speaking after the Umno Supreme Council meeting at Menara Dato Onn in Kuala Lumpur last night.

