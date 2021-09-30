PAKATAN TO FIELD AT LEAST 20% ‘FRESH, YOUNG FACES’ IN GE15 – BUT ‘NOT THE LIKES OF SYED SADDIQ WHO’S ALREADY AN MP’ – IF WE ASK FOR A 50% YOUTH QUOTA, IT WILL NOT HAPPEN. 20% IS MORE REALISTIC’

At least 20% of GE15 candidates must be new young faces, says Pakatan youth chief

THERE must be at least 20% new youth representation in the next general election as current young lawmakers are getting older, Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) youth chief said.

fresh line-up of candidates for the voters.

“Twenty per cent or a fifth of the candidates in the 15th general election should be made up of youth, but these must be fresh faces,” Lee told The Malaysian Insight.

“Not the likes of Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman who has contested and is now a lawmaker.

“The remainder of the candidates should be made up of people well versed in economic and health issues in line with the current situation in the country.”

PH, which came into power after GE14, lasted only 22 months in office when the resignation of prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad led to its collapse.

Since then, Malaysia has seen two different prime ministers in under three years.

The Muhyiddin Yassin-led Perikatan Nasional government took over from PH but lasted only 17 months in office before a loss of majority led to his resignation.

Following that, Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed the ninth prime minister.

Lee, who also is DAP youth chief, said there is a need for a fresh line-up as people are getting sick and tired of the politicking.

“We have to combine the new faces with experienced politicians, along with veteran lawmakers to give the people a better line-up of candidates to choose from.

“The biggest challenge now is that people are sick of politics and democracy. This is dangerous and so we also have to rejuvenate the democratic process.”

To curb the spread of Covid-19, under the Muhyiddin administration, the government implemented three lockdowns and an emergency.

This saw Parliament suspended for an extended period of time.

Takiyuddin Hassan, the law minister at the time had said Parliament couldn’t convene as a majority of lawmakers are above the age of 60.

Of the 222 MPs, 77 are between the ages of 61 and 69, 19 are between the ages of 70 and 79 while four are 80 and above.

When asked why 20% and not more, the Pasir Pinji rep said that it was the most realistic figure.

“If we ask for a 50% youth quota, it will not happen. Twenty per cent is more realistic.”

Lee was appointed the PH youth chief on September 12, taking over from Amanah’s Shazni Munir, who died from Covid-19.

Lee said having a large number of youth candidates will also help rally young voters in the country.

“If we look at the political landscape, we need to substantially rally the youth in PH and also in the country.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

