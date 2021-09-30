HEALTH experts have advised caution when travelling inter-state once the ban is lifted next month. They also told authorities to have a clear strategy in place to swiftly respond to fresh Covid-19 cases detected from cross-border activities.

Former deputy director-general of health Dr Lokman Hakim Sulaiman said it would not be the travel across state borders that does the damage, but the activities people engage in during these trips.

Now a professor at the International Medical University, Lokman said travellers must continue to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) while moving about.

On the authorities’ part, he said there must be enhanced surveillance and a clear testing strategy in place once interstate travel is allowed.

“Quickly investigate and isolate positive cases and their close contacts. RTK-antigen by saliva or nasal swab tests should be made available at all health facilities, including in rural clinics,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

He emphasised early testing of symptomatic cases, especially in rural areas as they can be susceptible to infections introduced by relatives from areas where cases are in higher numbers.

People should also be aware that there are laws that hold anyone who travels despite being aware they are unwell, as they can be liable for committing the offence of causing an outbreak under Section 12(1) and (2) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, Lokman added.

Greater risk for the non-vaccinated

Universiti Putra Malaysia epidemiologist and biostatistician Associate Professor Dr Malina Osman, warned of greater exposure and risk for the non-vaccinated who travel.

Anyone travelling to other states should also be responsible for doing a self-screening test besides following the SOP, she said, adding that this was especially important for those who have not been vaccinated.

“The screening for non-vaccinated individuals must be regulated so that we can observe any potential or risk of infection among them, as well as those who are being visited by them.

“This group should be continuously warned that their risk of contracting the virus (and having severe complications from it) are higher compared to the vaccinated population,” she added.

In lieu of the vaccination certificate, she suggested that the Covid-19 test results of those who are unvaccinated be used to decide whether they could be allowed into hotels or other accommodation, tourist spots and for dining-in at restaurants.

Malina suggested that it might be better to only allow interstate travel once transmissions or the number of cases is lower, such as when all states move to Phase 4 of the national recovery plan, and when the country is in an endemic state.

As of September 24, only Labuan and Negri Sembilan are in phase 4. Most of the other states are in Phases 2 and 3, while Kedah is the only state in Phase 1 and has the most severe movement restrictions.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Senior Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein have hinted that interstate travel is likely to resume before the end of October.

By then, 90% of Malaysia’s adult population would have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The government is working on the finals steps before lifting the ban, but has also told the public to practise self-discipline when it eventually happens.

Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia president Dr Kuljit Singh said travel to other states is safe enough for those fully vaccinated and advised people to take an RTK-Antigen screening test before travelling.

He said there wouldn’t be a major effect if the states that travellers are visiting have similar infection rates to the state they come from.

But unvaccinated individuals should avoid travelling altogether for the sake of protecting the healthcare system in states with a smaller capacity, Kuljit said.

“They are at higher risk of getting infected and they may clog up the intensive care unit beds and strain the healthcare system.

“For example, if they visit Kedah and get Covid-19, they will be stuck in the small hospital for months to recover, and, in Kedah, there are only a few ICU beds,” he said, noting how the healthcare system in the Klang Valley had been struggling up until only recently, while hospitals in Penang and Sarawak are not off the hook yet.

