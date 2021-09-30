‘IT’S A JEW CONSPIRACY’ – IN ‘CONFUSED’ MALAYSIA, 10,000 ADULTS IN MUSLIM-DOMINANT KELANTAN STATE REFUSE TO GET VACCINATED – EVEN AS DAILY DEATH TOLL STAYS HIGH AT 208 – WITH HEALTH MINISTER KHAIRY’S ‘BACKLOG’ OF FATALITIES STILL UNCLEARED & TURNING INTO A PERMANENT FEATURE

A total of 65,727 adults in Kelantan have not received their Covid-19 vaccination so far, according to state executive councillor Dr Izani Husin.

From the number, 9,953 have rejected the immunisation without any valid reason, he said.

“Around 17,000 individuals were found to be unfit to receive vaccination, while 9,953 have declared that they do not want to be inoculated.

“So, the total number of individuals who cannot get vaccinated plus those who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine are 27,700,” he said.

The Kijang state assemblyperson was speaking at a press conference after chairing the Kelantan Special Committee on Security at the Darulnaim Complex in Kota Bharu today.

Izani is the state exco in charge of health, housing, and local government affairs.

According to him, the data was acquired through a study that was conducted by district officers in the state.

‘Jew’ conspiracy

He said those who refused to get vaccinated, when asked, gave several reasons including fear and conspiracy theories.

“Those who refuse to be vaccinated cited many excuses. Some fear to get the shots, some said that vaccination is an agenda of the Jews,” he said.

However, he declined to label the group as “anti-vaxxers”.

Instead, he said he still has hope for them to change their mind and get inoculated.

On the progress of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in the state, Izani said close to 1.04 million individuals have already received their first dose of vaccine.

That number covers 94 percent of the state’s total adult population, estimated at 1.1 million.

“We expect that all vaccination centres in Kelantan can be closed in stages starting mid-October.

“This would be after all recipients get their second dose. So when the government announces that we are moving into the endemic phase, Kelantanese would also be ready to follow all the procedures,” he added.

Covid-19 deaths (Sept 30): Another 208 fatalities, toll crosses 26,000

The Health Ministry’s Github data repository reported a total of 208 Covid-19 fatalities yesterday (Sept 29), bringing the cumulative death toll to 26,143.

A total of 9,488 of those deaths, or more than a third, occurred in September alone, making this month the deadliest since the start of the pandemic, underscoring the country’s position as the worst in Asia in the number of Covid-19 deaths per capita.

In contrast, 7,642 Covid-19 deaths were reported in August, 3,858 in July, 2,380 in June and 1,302 in May.

From the newly reported deaths yesterday, 30.8 percent or 64 died before they could receive treatment at a hospital.

Selangor recorded the highest number of new deaths at 76, making up 36.5 percent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Johor (30), Penang (30), Sabah (22), Kedah (12), Kelantan (9), Perak (8), Terengganu (7), Pahang (4), Perlis (4), Kuala Lumpur (4) and Sarawak (2).

No new deaths were reported in Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Labuan and Putrajaya.

The daily reported deaths have been above 200 for six consecutive days.

A total of 123 out of the 208 reported deaths or 59.1 percent occurred in the last seven days.

The remaining deaths took place more than a week ago but were only recorded yesterday due to delays in data reporting.

An average of 325 Covid-19 deaths was reported daily in the last 30 days, compared to the seven-day average of 225, indicating a downtrend.

As of yesterday, there were 169,718 active Covid-19 cases. This is a reduction of 15.7 percent from the 201,274 active infections a week ago.

Compared to 30 days ago, the number of active cases has fallen by 36.1 percent from 265,716.

Previously, the Health Ministry released death statistics together with the number of new Covid-19 cases in the evening. This had since changed.

Death statistics are now released after midnight, along with other more detailed data. Malaysiakini reports them in the morning.

MKINI

