NEW CASES RISE AGAIN TO 12,434 – EVEN AS 85% OF ADULT MALAYSIANS NOW FULLY VACCINATED

COVID-19 cases in Malaysia have risen for the second consecutive day with 12,434 fresh infections as of noon today, director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

Today’s latest figure brings the country’s cumulative caseload to 2,232,960.

Sarawak remains the state or territory reporting the most daily cases (2,967), the only state to more than 2,000 infections.

Selangor was second on the list with 1,362 new cases, followed by Johor with 1,289 cases.

Cases in Selangor are on the rise once again after the state reported 979 infections on Monday, its lowest figure since May 4.

Kelantan and Sabah are the only other states to report cases in four digits today, as they logged 1,125 and 1,000 cases respectively.

The Klang Valley, which comprises Selangor, Kuala Lumpur (284) and Putrajaya (18) accounted for 1,664 cases or 13% of the total cases today.

Other states reporting new cases are Perak with 971, Penang (863), Pahang (663), Kedah (652), Terengganu (612), Malacca (375), Negri Sembilan (169), Perlis (79) and Labuan (5).

For the overall cases by state, Selangor has recorded 675,722 cases, followed by Sarawak (207,137) and Sabah (196,980).

Earlier today, the Health Ministry reported that 19,912,566 people – or 85.1% of the adult population – are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Yesterday, 329,722 vaccine doses were administered under the national Covid-19 immunisation programme, with 168,734 people receiving their first dose and 160,988 people completing the course.

A total of 43,028,919 vaccine doses have been administered since the programme started on February 24.

According to the ministry CovidNow website, the country has fully vaccinated 61.1% of the general population, which includes 33,050 children, or 1.1% of the population aged 12 to 17.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

