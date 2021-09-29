SENIOR CABINET MINISTERS TO MEET PAKATAN LEADERS EVERY 2 WEEKS – AS AGREED IN MOU! ‘WE WILL SIT AT THE SAME TABLE TO ENSURE TRANSFORMATION PLAN & POLITICAL STABILITY RUNS SMOOTHLY,’ SAYS ANNUAR MUSA – WHO WAS THE MOST VEHEMENT ‘NO TO DAP, NO TO ANWAR’ SHOUTER DURING HEIGHT OF ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ VS ‘COURT CLUSTER’ TUSSLE

Senior Cabinet Ministers to meet Pakatan leaders every fortnight as agreed in MoU, says Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR: Senior Cabinet Ministers will be meeting Opposition stalwarts every fortnight to ensure political transformations – which include empowering parliamentary institutions – are carried out, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said that this is in line with pledges made by the government in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Opposition last month.

“In line with the government’s promise, we will sit at the same table as representatives of Pakatan Harapan every two weeks in order to ensure the Transformation Plan and Political Stability runs smoothly.

“There will also be discussions on issues such as administration transformation and parliamentary reforms,” he said in a post on Facebook.

The post included a picture with senior Cabinet Ministers that consisted of Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, de facto law minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, DAP stalwarts Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo, Seremban MP Anthony Loke, Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil, and Kulim Bandar Baharu MP Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The government and the Opposition signed an MoU on political transformation and stability on Sept 13, paving the way for historic bipartisanship.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said the bipartisan cooperation, which is the first in Malaysia’s history, is in line with the royal decree by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for leaders to set aside politics and focus on Covid-19.

ANN

