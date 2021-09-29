STRAIGHTAWAY, AHMAD MASLAN’S LAWYERS SAY HE CAN CONTEST IN GE15 – DESPITE RM1.1 MIL FINE! WILL THIS ‘INTERPRETATION’ BE THE ‘NEW WAY OUT’ FOR NAJIB, ZAHID & CO?

Law firm Tetuan Sharul Hamidi & Haziq which represented the Umno lawmaker said the payment was not a court fine, nor an admission of guilt.

The law firm said it had written to the Election Commission (EC) back in February before the money laundering charges were transferred to the High Court, seeking clarification on the status of Members of Parliament and the eligibility to contest elections in accordance with Article 48A (1) (e) of the Federal Constitution on the issue of compound payments.

“The Election Commission responded to the letter on February 9, 2021 stating that it would refer to the Attorney General’s Chambers for its view.

“The reply letter from the Election Commission regarding our above inquiry was answered on May 5, 2021 with a positive reply that the client in making the compound payment (not the court fine) would not affect his eligibility as a Member of Parliament and would not be disqualified from contesting a parliamentary seat in the coming elections.

“This positive response led to the lawyer’s decision to assess the payment of the compound as the best solution for the case against him,” the legal firm said in a statement.

According to Tetuan Sharul Hamidi & Haziq, the RM1.1 million payment is a settlement that is in accordance with the law that went through a transparent and orderly process.

“This settlement process is solely for the purpose of this case and has nothing to do with any political or external factors and does not involve any person or agency other than the investigation agency and prosecution agency involved,” the law firm said.

It added that the payment was settled with the aid of Ahmad’s supportive “friends”, who were not named.

The High Court acquitted Ahmad earlier today after the prosecution withdrew the two charges, national news agency Bernama reported.

The first charge concerned an allegation that he failed to declare RM2 million received from then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to the Inland Revenue Board in 2014.

The second charge concerned an allegation that Ahmad gave false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in 2019 on the tax matter.

Ahmad has been Pontian MP since 2008 and is also the current Umno secretary-general. MALAY MAIL

Najib doesn’t rule out contesting in GE15 Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Najib Razak has not ruled out seeking reelection to Parliament within the next two years, he told Reuters in an interview, undeterred by a corruption conviction that would block him from running. Najib’s graft-tainted party, Umno, clinched the premiership last month after it was ousted from power three years ago over a multi-billion dollar scandal. Opponents had expressed fears that party leaders facing charges could secure leniency once back in control. Najib, who served as PM for nine years until 2018, was found guilty of corruption last year. He was sentenced to 12 years in jail over one of many cases over the misappropriation of funds from now-defunct state fund 1MDB. He has denied wrongdoing and has appealed the verdict. He is still a member of Parliament but the constitution bars him from contesting elections unless he gets a pardon or a reprieve from the country’s monarch. But speaking to Reuters on Saturday, Najib challenged his disqualification saying: “It is subject to interpretation.” “It depends on interpretation in terms of the law, the constitution and whatever happens in court proceedings,” Najib said. Asked if he would contest the next elections due by 2023, he said: “Any politician who would want to play a role would want a seat in Parliament.” He declined to specify, however, how he could get around the constitutional barriers. Public trust Umno, which held power for more than 60 years until outrage over the 1MDB scandal and the opulence displayed by Najib’s family helped to dislodge it, is eager to regain public trust under Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s nascent government, which must also address factional infighting. Najib has pursued a public relations campaign to shed his image as an elite and to portray himself as a man of the people. He remains a popular figure on social media, where his critique of past governments has earned him praise. He said in the interview that he has discussed with Ismail a possible role for him in government. Media reports have said he could be made an economic adviser. The former premier would not say if he would accept a position, saying his priority was on clearing his name. He also said Umno’s return to power guarantees “temporary political stability” and that he would not call for early elections, like he had with Ismail’s predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin. Muhyiddin’s government collapsed when Najib and some Umno lawmakers withdrew their support. Malaysia has seen political instability since the 2018 polls, with two coalitions collapsing because of infighting. Constitutional barriers A future Najib candidacy would face a constitutional provision that any person sentenced to imprisonment for more than one year or fined more than RM2,000 is disqualified from contesting any election. Constitutional lawyer New Sin Yew said Najib can run only if he succeeds in his appeal, receives a royal pardon, or if the King uses his discretion to remove the disqualification despite the conviction remaining in place. Malaysian and US authorities say more than US$4.5 billion (RM18.7 billion) was stolen from 1MDB, some of which went into Najib’s bank accounts. The US Department of Justice has described the scandal as “kleptocracy at its worst”. Najib, who faces more than 40 charges of abuse of power, money laundering and other offences mostly linked to 1MDB, said he can prove his innocence even as many entities and individuals around the world have admitted guilt or paid hefty penalties and settlements over the scandal. Malaysian prosecutors have said Najib, who co-founded 1MDB in 2009, played a central role. Since his election defeat, the US has returned to Malaysia more than US$1 billion (RM4.1 billion) in funds it recouped from assets bought with stolen 1MDB money. Najib said the charges against him were politically motivated and he is pushing for a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) into former attorney-general Tommy Thomas of the post-Umno government, who first brought the cases against him in 2018. “I’ve been insisting on it. The RCI is to establish that it will be a fair and just trial for everyone, not just for me,” he said. Thomas did not respond to an emailed request for comment. Najib said he had discussed the proposal with Ismail, who has so far not agreed to it, and he had also discussed it with Muhyiddin, who rejected it. Spokesmen for Ismail and Muhyiddin did not immediately respond to requests for comment. REUTERS/ FMT MALAY MAIL / REUTERS / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

