OMG! ISMAIL SABRI DISAPPOINTS – AHMAD MASLAN WALKS FREE AFTER PAYING RM1.1 MILLION FINE – WHERE DID HE GET SO MUCH MONEY TO PAY COMPOUND? OR DOESN’T ISMAIL SABRI CARE? WILL AG, SO QUICK TO APPEAL CITIZENSHIP RULING FOR OVERSEAS KIDS, APPEAL THIS DECISION? WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR NAJIB – FOR SURE, CONVICTED EX-PM MUST BE SMILING!

Court frees Ahmad Maslan from money-laundering charge after fine paid

THE Kuala Lumpur High Court today freed Pontian MP and Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan from two charges of failing to declare RM2 million to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and giving false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Bernama reported that Ahmad was freed of the charges after paying a compound of RM1.1 million.

Ahmad claimed trial to the two charges on January 21 this year.

On the first charge, he was accused of money-laundering by not stating his real income on the RM2 million he received from Pekan MP Najib Razak in the income tax return form for assessment year 2013, and in doing so, had violated Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

He was alleged to have received the money from Najib, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, through an AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque dated November 27, 2013, which he personally cashed on the same day.

The offence was allegedly committed at the IRB, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, on April 30, 2014.

The charge, under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, jail of up to five years, or both.

On the second charge, he was accused of giving false statement to MACC when questioned by investigating officer Mohd Zairi Zainal over the issue at the media conference room, at the Parliament building between 2.45pm and 3.30pm on July 4, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 32(8)c) of the same Act, provides a maximum fine of RM3 million, jail of up to five years, or both.

