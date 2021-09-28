‘KELUARGA BILIONAIRE’ OR ‘KELUARGA MALAYSIA’ – ISMAIL SABRI SHOWS HIS LIMITATIONS, INABILITY TO BREAK OUT FROM UMNO & AZMIN’S ‘FAT CATS FIRST’ MOULD: IF 12MP IS TO HELP THE MALAYS – FOCUS ON THE SMALL TRADERS, THE POOR, GIVE YOUTHS SCHOLARSHIPS – NOT BIG FAT CHUNKS OF LARGESSES TO CRONIES & THE ALREADY FILTHY-RICH – INDEED ‘THE BEST WAY FORWARD IS CAPACITY BUILDING’ & NOT CRONIES MODE AS SYED SADDIQ, ANWAR & ECONOMISTS PUT IT
Opposition: 12MP bumiputera push helps rich cronies, not poor Malays
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and independent MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman have disputed whether bumiputera empowerment initiatives in the 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP) will help those in need.
They contended that such plans would benefit political masters and “cronies” instead of the poor.
Debating the 12MP today, Anwar (PKR – Port Dickson) argued that the bumiputera equity ownership rule would benefit the rich and politically connected.
He pointed to how similar initiatives in the past had proven his point.
“If we look at what happened in history, (bumiputera equity policies) greatly benefitted a few family-run companies and cronies.
“This is undisputed,” he said.
For one, Anwar pointed out how nominee shareholding had been abused by the politically connected to surreptitiously own shares.
“Nominee (shareholding) is how big and very rich political leaders shield their names by appointing nominees.
“Is it proper to allow those with interest or decision-makers in the government, GLCs or GLICs to appoint a nominee so that their names and family members’ names do not appear? This needs further clarification,” he said.
Syed Saddiq (Ind – Muar) similarly said the bumiputera equity ownership rule would benefit “cronies and elites” but not poor bumiputera.
“How will this policy help the poor in Malaysia?
“How will it help fisherfolk in Tanjung Piai? Or farmers in Alor Setar and Jerlun? Or small traders in Muar?
“The reality is this is a populist policy that does not help Malays who are suffering at all,” he remarked.
Yesterday, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said bumiputera shareholding was at 17.2 percent, non-bumiputera at 25 percent, foreign entities at 45.5 percent and nominee shareholding at 12.3 percent.
Under the 12MP, he announced a new safety net framework to ensure bumiputera shares or companies could only be sold to bumiputera entities.
This was to raise bumiputera corporate equity ownership to a minimum of 30 percent.
New approach needed
As an alternative, Anwar proposed that the government effectively empower the bumiputera by investing in mass services like education, affordable housing and public healthcare.
“I think no bumiputera or non-bumiputera will dispute it if a big allocation was given to the education and public healthcare sector.
“If we give a big allocation to urban schools, the urban poor, suburban areas and those in rural Sabah and Sarawak; this will benefit the bumiputera and Malays,” he said.
Syed Saddiq also suggested that Putrajaya focus on broad policies rather than those that benefitted the select few.
“The way forward is not the easy way out where you give equity to the rich billionaires. The best way forward is capacity building.
“If you want to help the Malays, help the small traders […] give poor youth scholarships and job opportunities,” he said.
Economists raise concern over sale of bumi shares, firms in limited market
Several economists have raised concerns over the safety net measure underlines in the newly released 12th Malaysia Plan which restricts the sales of bumiputera shares and companies only to bumiputera.
Economist Jomo Kwame Sundaram opined that limiting bumiputera share transactions only to bumiputera as mentioned in Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s speech could be a double-edged sword as they would lower the share value.
“Basically, the resale value will go down as a consequence of this measure, which may not be welcomed by many in the group,” he said.
“Currently, nominee shares take up to 12.3 percent. The country was promised long ago that the beneficiaries behind these nominees would be published. Instead, their share of presumably Malaysian share ownership has gone up. The public wants to know why they don’t want to identify themselves, and the government should also want to know,” he said.
Jomo also said bumiputera constitutes about 40 percent of known Malaysian shareholder ownership. This is more than the 30 percent envisaged under the New Economic Policy (NEP) which supposedly ended in 1990.
“The 17.2 percent at par value owned by bumiputera is generally worth much more in terms of actual market prices as shown in various studies because bumiputera agency share ownership dominates the high end as everyone knows.
“Hopefully, this will not be implemented as it will have unintended perverse side effects. The bumiputera will benefit from buying at lower prices but will then resent having to sell at lower prices. Of course, you can introduce all kinds of measures to offset these effects, but they will be costly and bureaucratic.
“In the mid-1970s, a minister introduced a similar measure supposedly to advance bumiputera interests. Subsequent Umno ministers had to revise the law many times to overcome the mess he created, perhaps unintentionally, in pursuit of his own political ambitions then.
“Such measures also make a mockery of Keluarga Malaysia by deepening ethnic segregation, the very apartheid the prime minister condemned in his UN speech. As the government tries to revive the economy by counting on private investors, the arbitrary introduction of ill-conceived schemes will only cause them to doubt,” said Jomo.
Under the 12th Malaysia Plan unveiled by Ismail Sabri yesterday, a new safety net framework, where bumiputera firms and shares can only be sold to bumiputera consortiums, companies or individuals.
For this purpose, a bumiputera prosperity division with a clearer function and mandate will be created by re-assigning officers from every ministry and government agency.
As of 2019, bumiputera shares was only 17.2 percent, with non-bumiputera owning 25 percent while 45.5 percent was held by foreign entities and 12.3 percent were nominee shares.
Meanwhile, Sunway University professor of economics Yeah Kim Leng said the measure will be challenging for stocks as such restrictions limit the market base to broaden its breadth of investors and deepen liquidity in terms of active trading.
“Invariably, such stocks will attract higher risk premiums, rendering them less attractive than comparable stocks that are not dependent on a limited pool of investors.
“If a restricted or closed fund is issued similar to trust funds such as Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) and the objective is to boost share ownership then the idea may be feasible, provided the institution backing it is strong and fail-safe,” he said.
Concurring, Shazali Abu Mansor, a senior professor of Faculty of Economics and Business at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak said the measure would be unfair to bumiputera firms and individuals.
“It’s hard to implement the measure as there will be a lot of abuse too. It won’t be fair to the bumiputera individuals who have invested earlier in hopes of getting a better return in their investment,” he said.
He agreed that the shares and equities held by bumiputera may end up like the bumiputera housing and property lots which are priced lower due to limited market.
“It’s not practical as it would give disadvantage to the respective individual bumiputera. The bumiputera equity will not be attractive. We already have Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad and other institutions that can take care of bumiputera equities,” he said.
The government should keep on promoting trust funds like PNB where many bumiputera can participate, he added.
Political analyst Awang Azman Awang Pawi, however, welcomed the measure, which he believed could retain the 17.2 percent bumiputera share.
“From a bumiputera point of view, there is a need for such policy as we know there has been a trend where bumiputera disposed of their equity to non-bumiputera,” he said.
“This is good to ensure that the government’s goal to achieve 30 percent bumiputera equity is not misused and that there will be no leakage.
“As the largest ethnic group in Malaysia, when hit by poverty, it becomes a huge issue to the country,” he said, adding that such measure could boost confidence among the bumiputera.
“The measure, together with others highlighted in the 12th Malaysia Plan, is meant to ensure the Malays and bumiputera continue to support BN, especially Umno, in the upcoming general election,” added Awang.
MKINI
.