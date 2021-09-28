NEW COVID CASES JUMP BACK UP TO 11,332 – AFTER KHAIRY’S ‘SOUND & FURY’ PACKAGE OF ‘REFORMS’ FOR HEALTH SECTOR FAIL TO IMPRESS INDUSTRY EXPERTS

11,332 Covid-19 cases, Sarawak has most infections

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 11,332 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In a Twitter post, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,220,526.

Sarawak recorded the highest number of cases with 2,358.

This was followed by Selangor (1,231), Johor (1,319), Kelantan (1,088), Sabah (965), Penang (895), Kedah (819), Perak (678), Pahang (677), Terengganu (629), Melaka (303), Kuala Lumpur (240), Negeri Sembilan (89), Putrajaya (19), Perlis (19) and Labuan (3).

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

..