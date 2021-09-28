ACCUSED OF TRYING TO RUN ELDERLY DRIVERS OFF THE ROAD, KA SIONG RUSHES TO BOOTLICK MAHATHIR – LOOK AT LANGKAWI, HE DRIVE MUCH BETTER THAN THE MANIACS ON THE ROAD – ‘THE TRANSPORT MINISTRT HAS NEVER GIVEN INSTRUCTIONS FOR THOSE AGED 70 TO RETURN THEIR LICENCES’

Minister cites Dr M as example of good elderly driver

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong has cited former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, 95, as an example of an elderly motorist who is safe on the road.

He said this in stressing that the ministry does not plan to take away driving licences from the elderly.

“The Transport Ministry has never given instruction for those aged 70 to return their licences.

“For example, Langkawi (Mahathir), he drives much better than people who drive like maniacs on the road.

“We can’t discriminate against those aged 70 and above,” Wee told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (Pakatan Harapan-Ledang) regarding licences for seniors.

Mahathir is a known car enthusiast who still gets behind the wheel.

Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir Mohamad

Last week, Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Azisman Alias had suggested that senior citizens undergo a medical check-up to ensure they are fit to get a driving licence in order to reduce the number of car accidents.

Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani dismissed this as a personal suggestion.

Wee, in response, had said that taking away licences from the elderly should be a last resort after they take a standardised road fitness test.

He added that being able to drive or ride a motorcycle was important to give the elderly mobility.

MKINI

.