THE DIRT HITS THE FAN IN MACC – WERE THERE MORE THEFTS? REPORTS EMERGE TRIO IN EX-SPY CHIEF’S CASE HAD ACCESS TO CONFISCATED ITEMS IN OTHER HIGH-PROFILE CASES

THE Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is looking at ongoing cases to ascertain if there are elements of theft, following the arrest of three senior anti-graft officers recently.

The officers are suspects in a high-profile case in which US$6 million (RM25 million) was seized by the MACC but later went missing.

Sources told The Malaysian Insight the three officers have had access to all seized items in all the high-profile cases they handled.

The three were detained by the MACC last week on suspicion of stealing the RM25 million. The case involves former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) director-general Hasanah Abdul Hamid.

“Although this case is isolated, it has tarnished the image of the agency as a whole.

“The three officers, including one of who is the department’s investigating officer, had access to the confiscated items in most of the high-profile cases they were investigating,” a source said.

According to another source, the three officers – a senior superintendent, a superintendent and assistant superintendent – were directly involved in many high profile cases.

“This includes cases in Sabah and several cases involving government-linked companies in Kuala Lumpur.

“Some of these cases are either still under investigation or are currently in the trial phase,” the source said.

However, following the case of Hasanah, the MACC has removed all access to confiscated items for the three suspects, the source added.

Hasanah was previously charged in court for criminal breach of trust involving RM50.4 million belonging to the government. However, in April, the former spy chief was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal by the court.

Following her release, she found that US$6 million (RM25 million) in seized cash had gone missing and was replaced with counterfeit money. She lodged a police report.

Former spy chief Hasanah Abdul Hamid escorted by the policemen as she leaves Kuala Lumpur High Court. She lodged a police report after discovering that RM25 million in her case had been replaced by counterfeit banknotes. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, September 28, 2021.

On September 20, the MACC confirmed that it had detained three of its officers who were then remanded for six days.

“The three officers have also been asked to declare their respective properties including those held by their immediate family members.

“So far, a house in the Klang Valley, a Mercedes and Honda Type R car and two Ducati motorcycles have been confiscated from the three officers,” he said.

According to the source, the investigation is focused on the senior superintendent as he is responsible for storing confiscated items of a case under investigation.

Bukit Aman CID director Abd Jalil Hassan said two investigation papers have been opened and confirmed the arrest of a senior MACC officer, for investigation into possession of drugs, firearms and ammunition.

The senior officer was one of the three MACC officers involved in the investigation of theft in Hasanah’s case.

The MACC stressed that the commission would not compromise or protect any of its officers involved in any criminal act and would take appropriate action where necessary.

However, the anti-corruption agency has come under heavy fire for failing to report the incident to the police, given that theft is an offence under the Penal Code, which is a police matter.

The MACC’s move to handle the investigation internally has led to accusations of a cover-up, with politicians urging MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki to go on leave pending further investigations.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

