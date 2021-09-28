DEATH TOLL STILL HIGH – 258 NEW FATALITIES DESPITE DROP IN NEW INFECTIONS

Health ministry reports 258 new Covid-19 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry reported 258 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, according to its GitHub database.

Of the total, 75 were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 25,695.

Most of the fatalities were recorded in Selangor with 56 deaths, followed by Johor (53), Kedah (46), Kuala Lumpur (25), Penang (21), Sarawak (19), Sabah (12), Kelantan (5), Perak (5), Pahang (5), Melaka (4), Terengganu (4), Perlis (2) and Negeri Sembilan (1).

There were no deaths reported in Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 177,560 active cases including 980 in intensive care units (ICU), 579 of whom require respiratory assistance.

There were also 16,430 recoveries reported.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,209,194.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

