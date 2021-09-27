MUHYIDDIN – INTERSTATE TRAVEL MAY BE ALLOWED BY EARLY OCTOBER OR LATEST BY MID-OCTOBER

Interstate travel likely to be allowed by first half of October, says NRC chairman Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: Interstate travel will likely be allowed during the first half of October, says National Recovery Council chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin said the issue was one of the things discussed during the council’s meeting on Monday (Sept 27), which included several other Cabinet ministers.

“During the meeting, the council was told that interstate travel could be allowed early October or latest, the middle of the month.

“So, you can start making plans to travel the country after this. But at the same time, do not forget to practise Covid-19 SOPs (standard operating procedure),” said Muhyiddin at a press conference after the meeting.

Muhyiddin said the council also discussed the reopening of the country’s borders to tourists and business travellers.

“The reopening of the country’s borders was also discussed. This will be deliberated by the ministers involved within this week.

“They will be looking into whether to allow fully vaccinated Malaysians to travel abroad. At the same time, it will also be discussed whether to allow tourists and business travellers into our country.

“I believe that would bring a big effect to the country.

“So, this matter will be brought up to the Prime Minister, and an announcement on it could be made soon,” said Muhyiddin.

ANN

.