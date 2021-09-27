‘LUCKY MAN’ ISMAIL SABRI IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME – BUT WILL HIS LUCK HOLD OUT? ‘SO FAR SO GOOD, HE HAS YET TO MAKE MAJOR STRATEGIC BLUNDERS,’ SAYS DAP’S CHIN TONG

Ismail got lucky, says ex-deputy minister

PETALING JAYA: Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s rise to the prime minister’s post was “lucky” and the result of circumstances working in his favour, a DAP senator said.

Former deputy defence minister Liew Chin Tong said in a blog post today that Ismail had only served 40 days as deputy prime minister before the resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet, after which he was appointed Muhyiddin’s successor.

He said Ismail benefited from the absence of other prominent Umno figures in Parliament after the 2018 general election, such as deputy party president Mohamad Hasan, who was former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar, and party vice-president Khaled Nordin, who was former Johor menteri besar.

Liew said this made Ismail the most senior and acceptable candidate from Umno to replace Muhyiddin.

“Ismail is likely to have learned Muhyiddin’s lessons. Slightly more a month since he was sworn in as prime minister on Aug 21, despite being uninspiring, he has yet to make major strategic blunders.

“So far so good for him. But will his luck hold?” he said.

