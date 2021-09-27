IT’S ANNUAR MUSA – NOT KHALID SAMAD! AMANAH MAN LODGES MACC REPORT – ACCUSING EX-FT MINISTER ANNUAR OF ISSUING SUPPORT LETTER GRANTING LAND TO UNDERCAPITALIZED ‘RM100-COMPANY’ – WITH LINKS TO HIS RELATIVE WHO IS ALSO HIS NEIGHBOUR

Amanah man claims ex-FT minister issued support letter granting land to private company

KUALA LUMPUR: An Amanah member today lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over claims that communications and multimedia minister Annuar Musa allegedly helped grant a plot of government land to a private company when he was the federal territories minister.

Bandar Tun Razak Amanah division chief Hayatul Kamil Termudi claimed that the Ketereh MP issued a letter of support to the private company.

Hayatul added that one of the directors of the private company was Annuar’s relatives and neighbour.

“I believe Annuar abused his position as a minister by granting the support letter,” he told reporters at the MACC office here this morning.

According to Hayatul, the plot of land measuring 2.9 acres was located at Lot 131, Jalan Peel, Kuala Lumpur.

Further, he said that the private company was not qualified to obtain the land as it was not “well-capitalised” to undertake any development project on it.

“The private company does not have any experience in property development and has a paid-up capital of only RM100,” he added.

However, Hayatul said Annuar issued another letter recently, withdrawing support for the company after receiving backlash from politicians, NGOs and other relevant stakeholders.

“I’m worried that the latest letter has been issued too late and the company has already been granted the land.”

He urged the new federal territories minister Shahidan Kassim to take a look into the matter.

FMT is withholding the company’s name pending comment.

FMT has also reached out to Annuar for comments.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

