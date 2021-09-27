A TALE OF 2 COVID NEIGHBOURS: IN MALAYSIA, NEW CASES PLUNGE SUDDENLY TO 10,959 TAKING TOTAL INFECTIONS TO ABOVE 2.2 MILLION – WHILE IN SINGAPORE, INFECTIONS CLIMB TO NEARLY 2,000 TAKING THE TOTAL TO 87,892

Covid-19 cases dip to 10,959, Sarawak has most cases
PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 10,959 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. It is the first time daily cases have fallen below 11,000 since July 16 when 10,784 were reported.
In a Twitter post, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,209,194.
Sarawak recorded the highest number of cases with 2,723.
This was followed by Johor (1,226), Selangor (979), Kelantan (983), Penang (793), Sabah (751), Pahang (739), Perak (713), Terengganu (691), Kedah (660), Melaka (346), Kuala Lumpur (176), Negeri Sembilan (110), Perlis (51) and Putrajaya (18). Labuan did not record any new infections.
PETALING JAYA: The number of daily Covid-19 cases continues to climb in Singapore with 1,939 reported yesterday, surpassing Friday’s record high of 1,650 infections.
It is also the sixth consecutive day that the number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark, the Straits Times reported.
There were 1,934 local cases, comprising 1,536 in the community – 417 of which involved senior citizens aged 60 and above – and 398 among dormitory residents. Five of the new cases were imported.
The total number of Covid-19 infections in Singapore now stands at 87,892.
Meanwhile, the ministry reported two deaths, both unvaccinated women, aged 97 and 69, respectively.
According to Singapore’s Ministry of Health, the 97-year-old died on Saturday after testing positive on Sept 18, while the 69-year-old died on Friday after testing positive the same day. Both had existing medical conditions.
This brings the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 78.
The ministry also reported a new cluster at the Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, with 64 cases detected among workers and trade visitors, all of whom are now under quarantine.
There are currently 1,203 Covid-19 patients warded in hospital, of whom 172 require respiratory assistance, up from 165 the day before.
The patients categorised as seriously ill include 168 senior citizens aged 60 and above.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
