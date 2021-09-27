A TALE OF 2 COVID NEIGHBOURS: IN MALAYSIA, NEW CASES PLUNGE SUDDENLY TO 10,959 TAKING TOTAL INFECTIONS TO ABOVE 2.2 MILLION – WHILE IN SINGAPORE, INFECTIONS CLIMB TO NEARLY 2,000 TAKING THE TOTAL TO 87,892

Covid-19 cases dip to 10,959, Sarawak has most cases

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 10,959 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. It is the first time daily cases have fallen below 11,000 since July 16 when 10,784 were reported.

In a Twitter post, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,209,194.

Sarawak recorded the highest number of cases with 2,723.

This was followed by Johor (1,226), Selangor (979), Kelantan (983), Penang (793), Sabah (751), Pahang (739), Perak (713), Terengganu (691), Kedah (660), Melaka (346), Kuala Lumpur (176), Negeri Sembilan (110), Perlis (51) and Putrajaya (18). Labuan did not record any new infections.

Nearly 2,000 Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore