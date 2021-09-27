IT’S WAR AT GE15! UMNO DASHES BERSATU’S ‘FALSE HOPES’ – ‘WE CAN READ WHAT’S BEHIND MUHYIDDIN’S CONFUSION’ – BUT DON’T EVEN THINK WE WILL WORK WITH BERSATU!

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin should stop laying hope that Umno will cooperate with Bersatu in the upcoming 15th general election, said Umno Veterans Club secretary-general Mustapha Yaakub.

Umno, he said, is ready for the possibility of a clash with Bersatu.

“We have decided to sever ties. Be prepared to face it. Only the best will win,” he told Malaysiakini.

Umno Veteran secretary-general Mustapha Yaakub

Mustapha was responding to a Bersatu leader who said his party would not be affected should there be a clash between ruling parties.

He pointed out that such a remark coming from a Bersatu leader only proved that the Umno splinter party still has hope in working with Umno

“Umno Veteran wishes to remind (Bersatu president) Muhyiddin that it was clear the Umno annual assembly rejected Bersatu.

“We can read what is behind Muhyiddin’s confusion. He is well aware that Bersatu is not capable of facing Umno in the next polls,” he said.

‘Only Umno can help Bersatu win’

Mustapha claimed that Bersatu will not be able to mobilise its election machinery during an election.

“Bersatu knows that PAS is unable to help them as the Islamic party will only focus its machinery to ensure the victory of its candidates,” he added.

Mustapha said only Umno can help Bersatu win the 16 seats, which were won by BN-Umno but then lost to Bersatu due to defections.

Yesterday, Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan hinted that Perikatan Nasional (PN) would not be affected should there be multi-cornered fights between parties from the coalition in the next elections.

He said this is because PN continues to cooperate with existing allies – PAS, Gerakan, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) – despite not knowing if Umno will stand together with PN in the upcoming election.

“PN will not be affected if there is a clash of many corners. We will continue to work with our founding partners in PN, namely PAS, Gerakan, SAPP and Star,” Wan Saiful added.

This came after Muhyiddin said last Friday that Bersatu will take on “anyone that is not part of us” in the next polls.

“If they are a part of us, we will cooperate. If they are not a part of us, we will go against them in the election,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

MKINI

