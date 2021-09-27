MYSTERY SURROUNDS EX-SPY CHIEF’S RM50 MIL CASH STASH – ‘HOW CAN A PUBLIC SERVANT HAVE SUCH LARGE QUANTITIES OF MONEY IN HER HOUSE? IF SHE’S NOT AT FAULT, THEN THE PRIME MINISTER’S DEPT NEEDS TO ANSWER’

Mystery surrounds case involving ex-MEIO director-general: Lawyer

PETALING JAYA: The discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) of former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid of criminal breach of trust (CBT) in April has left many unanswered questions.

Prominent lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla told theSun that mystery surrounds the case, especially on the millions of ringgit found in Hasanah’s possession, the individuals behind handing it to her and the purpose for such large government funds to be disbursed.

“What the public would like to know is how could a senior officer and a public servant be having such large quantities of money in her house. This itself gives the perception that there was some negative activity. If it was used for espionage activities and there was a need to keep such sums of cash for disbursement, then explain it to the public. We do not need to know details of the espionage activities as it may be classified but we want to know why the money was at her house.

“If she is not at fault, the system, especially the Prime Minister’s Department, needs to answer. If they do not, it will court negative perception. They must come out and be open and frank. Stop thinking the public is stupid.”

He said a DNAA does not absolve Hasanah completely and the prosecution on any fresh investigation can re-charge her for the offence or under any other law.

Haniff said there are many factors a DNAA is ruled and among them are when there is no valid and conclusive evidence in certain areas of the elements of crime.

He said it could also be that the case is being re-investigated from another angle or the charges may be brought against other parties and Hasanah could be asked to be a prosecution witness.

“If this is the case, then the prosecution will order the police or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to re-investigate and seek fresh evidence or the wrong-doer,” he said.

On the seized cash amounting to RM6 million in US currency which went missing under the nose of the MACC, Haniff questioned the silence of the top brass of the commission on the matter.

“The chief commissioner (Datuk Seri) Azam Baki has a duty to explain the whole situation and go on leave until the investigation is completed. The case should have been handed over to the police for investigations but it was not. The MACC chose to investigate it and kept mum about it.

“Why was it not brought to public knowledge until much later when it was exposed. There does not seem to be sincerity and transparency.”

Haniff said it was high-time and critical for the government to implement an ombudsman system to tackle and address public complaints and abuse of power by civil servants.

THE SUN DAILY

.