ALL MALAYSIANS, NOT JUST KIT SIANG, WANT THE COVID WAR TO BE WON – WHETHER IT’S BY KHAIRY OR ADHAM BABA OR DR DZUL – THE THING IS, DO IT HONESTLY & TRANSPARENTLY WITHOUT FUDGING THE DATA FOR POLITICAL EXPEDIENCY – OTHERWISE THE HEALTH MINISTER IS ONLY ENDANGERING THE LIVES OF THE PEOPLE FOR HIS OWN INTERESTS

Veteran DAP leader Lim Kit Siang, who faithfully keeps tabs on the Covid-19 statistics, lauded Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin as the number of new cases has declined.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said that he is vigilant and critical on this matter for good reason.

“All Malaysians want Khairy to succeed in winning the war against the Covid-19 pandemic which poses an existential threat to Malaysia.

“My views and criticisms of Khairy’s efforts in the war against Covid-19 have only one objective – I want Khairy to succeed.

“I do not apologise for my obsession with the pandemic and expectation that Khairy must produce results,” said Lim who was first elected to the Dewan Rakyat in 1969 and spent a record number of years as opposition leader.

He praised Khairy for the reduction of new Covid-19 cases yesterday and expressed hope that it would lead to less than 10,000 daily infections by October.

“Let us hope that the 13,104 cases yesterday signifies a beginning of the downward curve of one of the longest Covid-19 waves in the world,” he added.

Lim, however, cautioned that the report of 278 deaths yesterday (with 99 brought-in-dead cases, bringing the total of such deaths to 5,022), which placed Malaysia as the world’s Top No 4 nation in daily new Covid-19 deaths, is not good and more efforts need to be made to reduce the fatality rate to daily double-digit figures.

“This is the time for all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, region or politics to unite and overcome this common but invisible enemy, as the coronavirus has wrought unimaginable havoc on the lives and livelihoods of Malaysians and damaged the national fabric of Malaysia whether in homes, schools, universities, factories or offices,” he added.

