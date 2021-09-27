BOMBSHELL – ‘ALL HELL SET TO BREAK LOOSE AT MACC’ – POLICE PROBE INTO ‘BLUE-EYED BOY BANDIT’ ACCUSED OF PILFERING FROM EX-SPY CHIEF’S RM50 MIL CASH STASH WILL OPEN UP A ‘CAN OF WORMS’, PREDICT HIS COLLEAGUES

Alleged RM25m theft in MACC ‘tip of the iceberg’, claim sources

One of the MACC officers detained in connection with the alleged theft of RM25 million is described as “problematic” but well-connected within the anti-graft commission.

This is according to sources, including a former senior officer, familiar with the developments in MACC.

“This officer is known to be problematic,” one of them told Malaysiakini. “We have a nickname for him – ‘penyamun anak emas’ (blue-eyed boy bandit).”

MACC had arrested three of its officers after former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) director-general Hasanah Abdul Hamid lodged a report that a large sum of cash – which the commission seized when investigating her in 2018 – had gone missing.

Malaysiakini learned that the three suspects were part of a special investigation unit that handled Hasanah’s case.

The sources claimed that one of the suspects was also investigated over a separate matter prior to this incident but declined to reveal details.

According to them, the officer was “untouchable” due to his connections.

“This is only the tip of the iceberg,” said one source, adding that a police investigation into the latest case could open a can of worms.

“We heard there were other things (involving the suspect). If police investigate this case, I believe all hell will break loose,” he noted.

“This is what happens when you have ‘anak emas’ (blue-eyed boys) but you fail to monitor and take action (when they break the law),” said another source, who is a retired MACC officer.

“I am sad it has come to this. We worked to build MACC’s image with sweat and tears, but they have smeared MACC’s name,” he rued.

The former officer also echoed the criticism against MACC for failing to report the alleged theft to the police as it fell under the latter’s jurisdiction.

He added that MACC’s move to investigate the alleged theft on its own raised the question of a possible attempt to cover up the matter.

Malaysiakini is withholding the names of the three suspects in line with the practice of not naming an accused until the person is charged except under special circumstances.

‘Drugs, bullets and fake pistol’

Last Thursday, police said it had arrested one of three suspects to facilitate investigations on a separate matter under Section 12(3) of the Dangerous Drugs Act for drug possession.

He is also being investigated under Section 8(a) which stipulates offences of being in unlawful possession of firearms or ammunition, and Section 36 of the same Act that deals with offences related to fake firearms.

According to sources, the suspect has a licence for a pistol but was allegedly found to have several hundred rounds of 9mm ammunition, which surpassed the permitted amount.

Federal CID director Abd Jalil Hassan said that two investigation papers have been opened against the suspect.

As for the missing RM25 million, he said the police will summon the three suspects and Hasanah for questioning.

Hasanah was charged in 2018 in a criminal breach of trust (CBT) case involving RM50.4 million belonging to the government.

MACC seized cash and other belongings from her in relation to the investigation. In April, she was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal by the court.

Following this, she went to MACC to reclaim the seized cash and found RM25 million missing.

The case came to light when a blog called ‘Edisi Siasat’ published an article claiming that police were afraid to act on Hasanah’s police report.

However, the police denied receiving a report on the matter.

On the same day, MACC issued a statement that the commission had detained three of its officers over the missing cash.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the police are investigating ‘Edisi Siasat’ for allegedly spreading false information.

