NAJIB & ROSMAH NOW CALLING THE SHOTS IN UMNO? LEADERSHIP CRISIS LOOMS – ALREADY A FREE-FOR-ALL HAS STARTED TO ERUPT INTO THE OPEN AHEAD OF PARTY POLLS & GE15

My Debate With Najib Razak’s Propagandist Mod Terma

And this brings us to the million-dollar question that many have been asking, which is, who is the real Umno leader? Ismail Sabri, Zahid Hamidi, Najib Razak or Rosmah Mansor? And is the dog wagging the tail or is the tail wagging the dog? At least we know who the leaders of PAS and PPBM are. What we hear through the grapevine is Rosmah and Najib call the shots in Umno.

Below is the comment posted in my article (In Politics, The Truth Does Not Matter) by someone named Mod Terma. Of course, Mod Terma is a fake Facebook account, but his “friend” is Lim Sian See, a Najib Tun Razak spin-doctor. Hence it is possible that Mod Terma is Eric See in disguise.

And this was what Mod Terma wrote:

Absolute nonsense. Do you disagree that Malaysia is Covid champion of ASEAN by far and we have been constantly in the top ten highest Covid cases and deaths since the past 4 months? (1)

Do you also deny that Malaysia has the worst performing share market in Asia Pacific and 2nd worse in the world while we have had to slash our growth forecast by half? (2)

Do you deny that our lockdowns have been months long with little effect – way longer to recover than other countries who had similar peak outbreaks?

That is the truth. And Midin govt is a failure.

In fact, Midin said he does not care that people call him a failure.

…and this part… “They say the previous Perikatan Nasional government is “Kerajaan Gagal”. Forty days ago the government changed, but nothing else has changed. But the current government, also a Perikatan Nasional government, is not “Kerajaan Gagal”. Why?”

Simple… Things that were not possible under Midin govt has suddenly become possible such as interest free moratorium, increasing the federal debt limit to 65% to enable more aid to be given to the people, using short and sharp circuit breakers instead of months long half-baked lockdowns… (3)

At least this govt under a new head listens to sound advice from the likes of Jibby instead of repeating stupid moves that have been proven as failures over and over again. (4)

(1). Not true. Malaysia’s death rate is only 765 per 1 million population. Developed countries such as Canada, Israel, USA, UK, France, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Austria, Ireland, Luxembourg, etc., are far higher than Malaysia. In terms of TOTAL cases, Malaysia is number 20, not in the top ten. But in terms of cases per capita, Malaysia is not even in the top 50.

Almost all those Covid-19 cases in the ICU are anti-vaxxers, those who refuse to get vaccinated, as are those BID cases. So, the death rate is not the fault of Muhyiddin Yassin but because these people refuse to get vaccinated. Basically, they played Russian Roulette and lost, simple. So why are you blaming Muhyiddin? When you have random sex without a condom, you risk getting HIV. Then you blame the Prime Minister.

(2). Stock market performance is tied to investor confidence in the political stability of the country.

I give you one example. In the mid-1980s there was a rumour spreading that Tun Dr Mahathir’s daughter had eloped with an Indian man — and the stock market in both Malaysia and Singapore fell. Why?

The why is because the market reacts to rumours and sentiments. It’s all about investor confidence in the political stability of the country.

Since February 2020, Malaysia has been demonstrating political instability. Foreign investors are scared because Malaysia is facing chaos. Hence the stock market suffers because the Malaysian stock market depends on foreign money. And this is the fault of Anwar Ibrahim, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Najib Tun Razak.

In fact, after Muhyiddin Yassin took over as PM, the market actually went up. Then, when Anwar, Zahid and Najib made their move to oust Muhyiddin, the market went down again. After that, when Anwar, Zahid and Najib failed to oust Muhyiddin, the market went up again.

So, the market reacts to political stability and/or political instability. And who is behind Malaysia’s political instability? And you are blaming Muhyiddin for what Anwar, Zahid and Najib are doing? Come on!

(3). Yes, the UK is also doing all that. And now the government is going to increase taxes and cut benefits to pay for spending the money that we do not have. There is no such thing as a free lunch. Eventually, someone must pay.

We can print more money now to give free money to the rakyat. But sooner or later that is going to cost us. Have we not learned from 100 years of history? No doubt we can make the rakyat happy now. But the next prime minister will need to figure out how to pay for what the current prime minister is spending.

Go study world history from 1921 to 2021. Do not be a katak bawah tempurung and look at things in isolation. There are grave consequences for our actions. And playing populist politics may win the rakyat’s applause. But your children are going to pay for your folly. So stop misleading the rakyat with your empty rhetoric.

(4). And what is that advice which Najib gave Ismail Sabri Yaakob, and which he listened to and implemented?

