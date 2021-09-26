MERCEDES, DUCATI, HOMES AMONG RM1.6 MIL SEIZED – YET LAW MINISTER DEFENDS MACC CHIEF AZAM BAKI – OVER THEFT OF EX-SPY CHIEF’S CASH STASH – ‘THEFT SHOULD BE HANDLED BY POLICE & NOT MACC,’ GUAN ENG WANTS GOVT TO COME CLEAN ON ‘MISSING MILLIONS’

PETALING JAYA: DAP has called on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the police to come clean over the loss of case items involving US$6 million (RM25 million), saying the nation is shocked over this incident.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said what was most pathetic was de facto law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s defence of the beleaguered MACC chief Azam Baki in Parliament last week.

He said this was contrary to the rule of law, good governance, transparency, public integrity and accountability, adding that Azam had come under intense public pressure to go on leave to ensure there is no interference in the probe.

Lim was commenting on the arrest of three senior MACC officers for abuse of power and malpractice over the loss of case items, belonging to former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation director-general Hasanah Abdul Hamid.

“This has triggered a negative perception and public suspicion of interference at the highest level after the MACC officers were remanded 12 days ago but an official statement was only issued after the remand period had ended,” he said.

He said MACC had in the past “deliberately and quickly leaked information” to the media on opposition politicians arrested or those to be charged in court, days before it happened.

For this reason, Lim said Azam could be seen as the stumbling block to an independent and lawful investigation that should be carried out without fear or favour.

“How can MACC be trusted to investigate itself over such criminal wrongdoings? It should be free from any interference.

“Furthermore, this matter should be handled by the police as theft does not come under MACC’s jurisdiction,” Lim said.

Wan Junaidi had earlier this week defended in Parliament the MACC’s action to investigate its own officers involved in the case, although the decision had sparked a furore among MPs and rights groups.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director Abd Jalil Hassan has said police will summon three MACC senior officers, previously remanded for six days by the MACC, to complete its investigation into the loss of the case items involving US$6 million. He said they would also talk to Hasanah to complete the investigations. FMT

MACC seizes RM1.6mil assets from officer facing probe

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized RM1.6 million in assets linked to one of its senior officers facing allegations of power abuse and misappropriation, according to a news report. The Utusan Malaysia report said the anti-graft agency seized a residential unit in Selangor, two Ducati motorcycles, a Mercedes Benz and Honda Type R cars. It said these are believed to be owned by the 40-year-old senior MACC officer with the rank of senior superintendent. Quoting sources, the Malay daily said the MACC was in the process of finding out the source of the assets as the “officer was living beyond his means”. “The focus of the probe is now on the senior superintendent as he is among those responsible for keeping the exhibits in cases under investigation,” the report said, adding that the MACC was also looking at the assets of the two other officers under remand. Last Monday, the MACC said in a statement that three of its officers were detained to assist in investigations into allegations of abuse of power and misconduct in a case involving former head of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation, Hasanah Ab Hamid. She was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal by the High Court last April for criminal breach of trust involving RM50.4 million government funds. The senior superintendent is also believed to be involved in several investment schemes and property purchases and evidence regarding these activities are being gathered, the MACC said. MACC said it also found 400 9mm bullets, three shell casings and a fake gun at the officer’s house. Further search of the house yielded a Benelli Arni pump gun as well as 200 more 9mm bullets, a sling strap, a weapons opener and a weapons manual. Yesterday, police confirmed that an investigation into a senior officer from the MACC, suspected to be involved in the loss of case items involving US$6 million (RM25 million), was also linked to a case involving firearms and drugs. Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director Abd Jalil Hassan said the senior officer was arrested on Tuesday over alleged possession of dangerous drugs, firearms and ammunition. He said the suspect was under investigation for offences under Sections 8(a) and 36 of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 12(3) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. FMT

