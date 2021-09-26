STOP LYING – EX-MINISTER KHALID SAMAD TELLS AZMIN-BACKED NEWS PORTAL TO FURNISH DETAILS OF PURPORTED ‘LETTER OF SUPPORT’ – EVEN AS RUMORS FLY ‘MOST HATED MINISTER’ AZMIN MIGHT FLEE HIS GOMBAK SEAT TO CONTEST IN KHALID’S SHAH ALAM

Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad has blasted a news portal over claims that he helped a private developer obtain approval for the transfer of a plot of land in 2019 when he was a minister despite the policy of the then-Pakatan Harapan government not to issue support letters.

The Amanah lawmaker said the claims in the news article were too vague to allow him to defend himself properly and he does not recall such a move.

“A news portal reported that I had signed a letter of support endorsing a project to be carried out when I was the federal territories minister.

“Another media outlet made a similar report, but later withdrew it,” Khalid said in a statement today.

He is believed to be referring to MalaysiaNow, a recently established news portal that claimed it sighted such a letter involving Khalid.

“Since I do not know which project is meant by the media which is supported by the former Harapan economy minister, who then jumped like a frog to become a senior Perikatan Nasional minister, I cannot give an explanation,” Khalid added.

This was in an apparent reference to former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, who is believed to be close to the portal’s editors.

Request for details

“If given details about the letter, I can respond to the allegation and provide an explanation.

“I have requested them to disclose in detail about the letter so that I can respond. As far as I can remember, there were no projects or contracts that I supported or approved as described,” Khalid said.

The news portal claimed that a company wrote to Khalid barely six months after Harapan took over the federal government, seeking to acquire a plot of land in Kuala Lumpur for the purpose of a mixed development project.

It alleged that the Federal Territories Lands and Mines Office had approved the company’s application for the land in December 2017, but this was revoked in November 2018 and as such, it decided to write an appeal directly to Khalid in December 2018.

In dismissing such claims, Khalid spoke of recent allegations by Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor involving his predecessor Mukhriz Mahathir.

“I need to remind you, hopefully, the tragedy that happened to the Kedah menteri besar who claimed that Mukhriz made a sudden commotion against the previous MB will not be repeated in this case,” Khalid said.

Former Kedah MB Mukhriz Mahathir (left) and his successor Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor

Sanusi had alleged that RM13 million from a state-owned firm was moved overseas during Mukhriz’s time as MB.

In response, Mukhriz challenged Sanusi to issue an official statement detailing his claim and to lodge a police report.

The Jitra assemblyperson also claimed no knowledge of the supposed fund transfer.

Sanusi then clarified that the transfer was not carried out by his predecessor but merely done under his watch.

MKINI

.