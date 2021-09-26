TOO QUICK TO BOAST, TOO QUICK TO PASS THE BLAME – KHAIRY’S ‘CROWNING GLORY’ WILL BE THE ‘MORE THAN 100% OF THE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN VACCINATED’ FIASCO – EVEN AS DEATH TOLL CROSSES THE 25,000 MARK WITH 228 FATALITIES THE LATEST DAILY REPORTED

THE vaccination coverage in certain places may not be more than 100% as the figures are based on a previous population census, chief statistician of Malaysia Mohd Uzir Mahidin said.

Some vaccine recipients may have taken their Covid-19 shots at another state instead of where they are currently residing, he said.

Uzir was asked to explain why certain areas and states have vaccination coverage of more than 100%.

Figures released by the Health Ministry show that as of September 23, for example, 108.3% of adults in the Klang Valley have been fully vaccinated while 104.4% adults in Labuan and 101.3% in Negri Sembilan have completed at least one dose.

“Certain people may not have taken their vaccination at their home (state),” he told The Malaysian Insight.

Uzir said this means the overall percentage has not exceeded 100% for states that show this vaccination rate figure.

He said the numbers reflected in the vaccination data also include the population who were unaccounted for in the previous census, adding that the numbers in some states will be reviewed.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia is also in the midst of completing a new census.

He said DOSM has completed 80% of the 2020 census.

“We expect to complete it by October,” he said.

The 2020 census, which was launched in July last year, had to be delayed four times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On July 10, then Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa drew attention to the vaccination rate of adults with their first dose which at that point had exceeded 100%.

He said the data should be updated to reflect the fact that certain recipients may have received their jabs in Kuala Lumpur despite residing outside of Kuala Lumpur.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said earlier this month that the vaccination rate has exceeded 100% in some states due to undocumented foreigners, underestimation of the population size and migration. These factors were not reflected in the statistics.

“There are districts with 80% coverage, but they said everyone has been vaccinated,” he said.

“The Department of Statistics Malaysia did not get to conduct a census last year, so we don’t know how deep the black hole is, but we are confident we have enough vaccine supply to cover the so-called population underestimation,” Khairy said.

By total population, over 58% of people in Malaysia are fully vaccinated. TMI

Covid-19 deaths (Sept 26): 25,000 death toll breached as 228 fatalities reported

The Health Ministry’s Github data repository reported a total of 228 Covid-19 fatalities yesterday (Sept 25), bringing the cumulative death toll to 25,159.

September is Malaysia’s deadliest month since the start of the pandemic, underscoring the country’s position as the worst in Asia in the number of Covid-19 deaths per capita.

From the newly reported deaths, 15.79 percent or 36 died before they could receive treatment at a hospital.

Selangor recorded the highest number of new deaths at 75, making up 32.89 percent of the latest fatalities.

Other states with a significant number of new deaths include Johor (56).

The remaining deaths were in Sabah (19), Kelantan (18), Kedah (15), Perak (14), Sarawak (9), Penang (8), Malacca (4), Terengganu (4), Pahang (3) and Kuala Lumpur (3).

No new deaths were reported in Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Labuan and Putrajaya.

A total of 137 out of the 228 reported deaths happened in the last seven days.

The rest were from more than a week ago but were only recorded yesterday due to delays in data reporting.

An average of 332 Covid-19 deaths was reported daily in the last 30 days compared to the seven-day average of 299, indicating a downtrend.

To date, 8,504 such deaths have been reported this month.

A total of 7,642 Covid-19 deaths were reported in August, 3,858 in July, 2,380 in June and 1,302 in May.

As of yesterday, there were 191,434 active Covid-19 cases. This is a reduction of 12.73 percent from the 219,359 active infections a week ago.

Compared to 30 days ago, the number of active cases has fallen by 27.99 percent from 265,844.

The Health Ministry’s post-midnight update also provided further insights into the new infections yesterday.

Cluster-linked cases

From the 13,899 new cases, a total of 876 of them could be traced to ongoing clusters.

From the cluster-linked cases, 470 (53.65 percent) were from workplaces while another 284 (32.42 percent) were community transmission.

Another 23 (2.63 percent) were from clusters linked to education institutions.

The remaining cases were traced to clusters related to high-risk groups such as old folks home (72 – 8.22 percent), detention centres (24 – 2.74 percent) and religious events (3 – 0.34 percent).

Previously, the Health Ministry released deaths statistics together with the number of new Covid-19 cases in the evening. This had since changed.

Deaths statistics are now released after midnight along with other more detailed data. Malaysiakini reports them in the morning.