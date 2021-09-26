INTERSTATE TRAVEL BAN TO LIFTED IN 3 WEEKS’ TIME? HISHAM DROPS HINT

JOHOR BAHRU: Permission for interstate travel will be finalised in three weeks’ time after 90% of the country’s adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, said senior defence minister Hishammuddin Hussein.

Among the measures taken to speed up vaccination among adults are the deployment of more combat medic vaccination teams by the Malaysian armed forces to remote areas, as well as expanding the defence ministry’s drive-through vaccination programme for the public.

“InshaAllah (God willing), the much-awaited permission for interstate travel will be announced soon. We hope the plans we have worked out with the health ministry will come to fruition in these three weeks.

“Before the permission is announced, many matters need to be thought out in terms of SOPs and the responsibilities of agencies involved.

“We will unveil the interstate SOP before announcing the permission for interstate travel, and it will be scrutinised at the special committee on pandemic (management) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob next week,” he told reporters after visiting the drive-through vaccination centre at the 6th Battalion Royal Rangers Regiment at Ulu Tiram Camp here.

Yesterday, the prime minister hinted that permission for interstate travel could be granted in a few weeks.

Ismail said that 81% of the country’s adult population had been fully vaccinated, and in a few weeks’ time the 90% target could be achieved to make interstate travel possible.

Hishammuddin said it was important for the public to maintain discipline even after interstate travel is allowed.

“It is impossible for the government to monitor every person when implementing the SOP for interstate travel,” he said.

BERNAMA

