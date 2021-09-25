SO IS IT A ‘HE’ OR A ‘SHE’? ‘KELENTONG’ OR NOT – ZAHID’S LATEST ‘INGGERISH’ VIDEO CLIP GOES VIRAL – AGAIN!

I have said this twice before. So this is the third time I am saying this. Our local folks just cannot seem to get the hang of ‘he’ and ‘she’.

They keep confusing the ‘he’ and ‘she’, as though ‘he’ and ‘she’ are interchangeable. Listen to this guy:

Rupanya since his last disastrous speech at the “Yunaitad Nesyen” his English has not improved much.

Cakap-lah bahasa Melayu. Bahasa Melayu kan lebih mudah bagi kita semua faham?

“He” untuk lelaki dan “she” untuk wanita ok.

Kalau sekretari wanita, kena sebut ‘she’,

Kalau sekretari lelaki, kena sebut ‘he’.

Anak lelaki adalah ‘he’ dan anak perempuan adalah ‘she’.

Ayah ‘he’ dan ibu ‘she’.

There is also another problem with singular and plural (especially with or without ‘s’).

Hampir 15 tahun belajar Inggeris dari tadika, sekolah rendah, sekolah menengah dan campur lagi empat tahun di universiti – jumlahnya 19 tahun belajar bahasa Inggeris tetapi masih tak tahu beza ‘he’ dan ‘she’, atau beza singular dan plural (campur ‘s’ atau tanpa ‘s’).

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

